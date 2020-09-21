Korean Cultural Center New York & Sejong Center present the Online Performance of "N.O.T" by the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre

"N.O.T" short for "No One There," tells the story of our inability to communicate amid the various conflicts of the current times. It is a representative work that expresses the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre's distinct creative movement languages, combining traditional Korean movements with a modern style. It features large-scale group dance scenes with a unique dreamy style of choreographic production.

This launch is presented as a part of the KCCNY's "Experience Korean Cultural Center Online" initiative, a comprehensive online platform that brings together world-class performances and diverse cultural contents from the KCCNY and from various branches of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism including limited view screenings of performances of the National Theater of Korea, online viewings of exhibitions from the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Korea, the Korean Food Promotion Institute, and the Korean Film Archive among more.

Performance Synopsis:

A 10-year-old girl, trapped in the mind of an 80-year-old grandmother, embarks on a journey to find her parents with whom she had separated during the Korean War. Her quest acts as a striking allegory to the conflicts and dysfunction that our contemporary society is fraught with, while also sharing a message of healing across boundaries for a world of peaceful coexistence.

The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre

Established in 1974, Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre has been the cradle of Korean creative dance for the past 40 years. It has contributed to the introduction of Korea's outstanding traditional culture to the world, while also supporting the development of local performing culture by providing the highest quality of repertoires through creative collaborations. As a dance theatre company moving towards the future, the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre continues to reinvent and transform itself as it aims to approach the audience in an accessible way.

The Sejong Center

The Sejong Center was established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government as Seoul's representative culture and arts institution. Built in 1978 and reborn as a foundation in 1999, it has been dubbed the hub of Korean performance culture and as it plays a key for Seoul's art scene.

"N.O.T - No One There" will premiere on KCCNY's Youtube Channel ; the full virtual platform is on view www.koreanculture.org/kccny-online and through social media channels ( Facebook , Instagram ).

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun

[email protected], 212-759-9550 (ext. 212)

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York

Related Links

http://koreanculture.org

