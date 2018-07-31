Korean Cultural Center New York presents Glam-Funk Korean Band SsingSsing on their First US Tour through Miami and Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea, is proud to present SsingSsing, on their US Tour across Miami, Florida and Brooklyn, New York. On Friday, December 7th, SsingSsing will perform at the Emerson Dorsch Gallery during Art Basel Miami, and on Sunday, December 9th, will perform at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Authentic Korean traditional vocals with rock music, combined with an extravagant visual style and stage manners, SsingSsing is what happens when you cross 1970's era David Bowie or B-52s with Korean shamanic rock. 6 musicians: Heemoon Lee (vocal), Dahye Chu (vocal), Seungtae Shin (vocal), Younggyu Jang (bass guitar), Chulhee Lee (drum), Taewon Lee (electric guitar/keyboard), join forces in the magnetic band with their "memorable… stomping riffs" (The Guardian) and dramatic stage manners.

SsingSsing have been making waves around the world, bringing glam rock and funk elements together with a wildly charismatic theatrical twist that takes inspiration from Korean shamanic tradition. And as ancient Korean tradition calls for the shaman, as spirit mediums, to channel the spirits of more than a single sexual identity, the band's manner of costume is not only based in ritual, but also expresses more modern concepts of genderqueer.

"[SsingSsing] harmonized like a young Madonna on steroids. Dressed respectively as femme fatale, ingenue and badass, they kept a multicultural crowd on their feet" - New York Music Daily

SsingSsing creates something wholly unique by welding entirely disparate elements of rock and Korean folk music, introducing elements of Korean traditional sounds, such as Gyeonggi Sori (folk songs from central province around Seoul), Seodo Sori (folk songs from northwestern provinces of North Korea), and Seoul Gut (shamanic rituals from Seoul) in their works to create "folk magic" and "genre-bending sets."

This US Tour is supported by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange as part of Traveling Korean Arts Program

Miami, Florida

Friday, December 7, 2018, 8:00 pm

Emerson Dorsch Gallery

(5900 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL, 33127)

Presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York, The Rhythm Foundation, and the Emerson Dorsch Gallery during Art Basel Miami 2018 as part of KCCNY's Korean Culture Day 2018 Program

Brooklyn, New York

Sunday, December 9, 2018, 8:00 pm

Brooklyn Bowl

(61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11249)

Presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York, Brooklyn Bowl, and Eulpion Sounds as part of KCCNY's Korean Culture Day 2018 Program

For more information and tickets, please visit www.koreanculture.org

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun

mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org, 212-759-9550 (ext. 212)

