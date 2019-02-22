Korean Cultural Center New York presents Return to Light: An Evening of Korean Art Songs in commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the March 1st Movement and the Establishment of the Korean Provisional Government

In memory of the March 1st Movement and celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean Provisional Government, we celebrate with an evening of gagok, Korean Art Songs. These moving pieces embody the joys and sorrows of the Korean people, nostalgia for the homeland, and the heartfelt sentiments that resonate with all audience at home and abroad.

The evening's program includes pieces that have rarely been presented in New York. The program features the works of "genius" composers of modern Korean music such as Soonnam Kim and Geon-woo Lee that had often been neglected due to the fact that they had crossed over to North Korea in 1948 and 1950, respectively. Geon-woo Lee's "Golden Grass" (Geumjandi) is considered to be a representative work of Korean national music, and Soonnam Kim's "Flowers on the Mountain" (Sanyuwha) was even praised by the Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich and the Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian.

Gagok has its roots in Western music, with the rise of the art song genres such as German leid; however gagok contain the unique Korean emotions of 'han,' a deep sense of sorrow and resentment, and 'uhl,' the spirit of Korea. Gagok that were written during the period of Japanese colonialism were especially viewed as a symbolic source of comfort and solace.

The program is divided into two parts: Part I include songs that were composed in the 1920s, at the height of colonization until Korea's liberation in 1945, while Part II focuses on gagok and its more contemporary renderings composed from the 1950s to 1990s.

ARTISTS:

Min Jin, tenor

Jinwon Park, soprano

Eunjoo Lee-Huls, mezzo soprano

GhiBong Kim, baritone

Eunmi Moon, pianist

Joo Young Oh, violinist

Julia MinJeong Kang, cellist

David Ji, pianist

Jenny E. Park, Emcee

Admission is free, but online RSVP required.

Online ticket reservation link via the Kaufman Music Center website available here: www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/return-to-light-korean-art-songs

Presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York as part of the Korean Culture Day 2019 Program

For more information and tickets, please visit www.koreanculture.org.

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun

mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org, 212-759-9550 (ext. 212)

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York

