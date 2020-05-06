Korean Pop Music Video "Be The Future" Released to Media and Schools to Urge Youth to Stay Safe During COVID-19

The music video -- starring Millenasia Project, a project band composed of K-Pop artists AleXa, Dreamcatcher and IN2IT -- was conceived by Millenasia and created in partnership with the Varkey Foundation, as a member of UNESCO's Global Education Coalition.

According to UNESCO, 1.5 billion students and youth across the planet have been affected by school and university closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In direct response, UNESCO launched the Global Education Coalition to facilitate inclusive learning opportunities for children and youth during this period of sudden and unprecedented educational disruption.

Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director General for Education at UNESCO, said, "I am delighted that these K-pop artists have united to send an important message about staying safe during this global pandemic. Our Global Education Coalition is determined to do all it can to facilitate inclusive learning opportunities for the 1.5 billion students and youth across the planet that have been affected by school and university closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Crucially, we're determined to put the teacher voice at the heart of our mission to give every child their birthright; a good education."



The Varkey Foundation, which established the annual US $1 million Global Teacher Prize to shine a light on the global teaching profession, was also excited to partner on the new music video.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation and Global Teacher Prize, said: "This music video is a fantastic way to ensure important messages about COVID-19 reach young people throughout the world. I am delighted that this video features 2020 Global Teacher Prize finalist Yun Jeong Hyun, highlighting how teachers across the world continue to inspire, even as the world shifts under their feet. Now, more than ever, we must shine a light on the world's teachers."



The music video was created to remind young people that whilst they may not have symptoms of the virus, they can still transmit it to family or extended family members.

This music video offers a candy pink and pastel colored narrative with sassy performances, an adorable Siberian tiger mascot and the bebop spunk expected from Korean pop music. "Be the Future" offers a glimpse of a different time not so long ago, reminding us there is still optimism and small joys even in the worst of times.

"With hundreds of million fans around the world, K-Pop has proven to be a global sound for music," Keiko Bang, CEO of Millenasia, said. "We really wanted to make sure we were able to use a medium that would be family-friendly, but more importantly resonated with the youth."

AleXa said, "I strongly hope that this song and its message of health catches young people's attention. Don't let the seclusion get you down, it's important to stay connected to school, teachers and friends."

This is one of the first times K-Pop has been used as part of a UNESCO initiative and is a tribute to the medium which has accumulated more than an estimated 400 million fans in over 230 countries and regions worldwide. "Be The Future" delivers a universal and profoundly important message that will resonate with people from all walks of life.

Yeontae of IN2IT said, "My third-grade teacher taught me that at the very least we should all try to make a difference with our lives. Now that we are suffering by COVID-19, I can make a difference by staying at home and caring for my parents."

The Millenasia Project band was filmed and recorded just outside of Seoul, South Korea in late April with the production exercising best practices for social distancing at work. The music video collaboration was conceived, produced and released by Millenasia in just 4 weeks with composition, lyrics and choreography turned around in just 2 weeks.

Dreamcatcher's SuA said, "These are difficult times, but I hope everyone will keep their spirits up and I hope our energy in the music video will give you strength."

IN2IT, Dreamcatcher, and Alexa, based on their international and multicultural backgrounds, from Malaysia to Oklahoma, convey this sincere message in a simple but powerful way.

IN2IT, Dreamcatcher, and Alexa in a joint statement said:

"We urge the world to unite to support the 1.5 billion learners who have been affected by school and university closures as a result of COVID-19. Amidst this crisis the world has discovered new reserves of creativity, compassion and resolve. We must ensure that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on education actually strengthens, rather than weakens, our resolve to fulfill every child's right to a good education".

"Be The Future" is available now through Millenasia's YouTube channel , and on Apple Music, Spotify, Melon, Anghami, Boomplay, and 25 music platforms around the world. For further information on this significant project and the music video, please visit millenasiaproject.com.

About the Artists

AleXa, a Korean-American Oklahoma-born artist, starred in the reality shows, Rising Legends and Produce 48. Her debut single "Bomb" reached #7 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with more than 12 million views as of May 2020.

The up-and-coming all-girl group, Dreamcatcher, has made a big splash on the K-Pop scene with their edgy music videos like "Scream," and was nominated in the 2017 MNET Asian Music Awards for Best New Female Artist.

IN2IT : After successfully winning on the wildly popular Korean music TV reality survival show 'Boys 24', the K-Pop boyband IN2IT have had 3 Top 10 on Korean album charts hits in 2017/2018 and have embarked on Asian and European music tours in 2018/2019.

About the Partners

Millenasia is a next-generation media company focused on targeting Asian millennials. They primarily focus on fandom, influencers, original and branded content, e-commerce, interactive social media, and technology-led storytelling.

The Varkey Foundation believes every child deserves a vibrant, stimulating learning environment that awakens and supports their full potential. We believe nothing is more important to achieving this than the passion and quality of teachers. We founded the Global Teacher Prize to shine a spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over the world and we continue to play a leading role in influencing education debates on the status of teachers around the world.

UNESCO is a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) aimed at contributing "to the building of peace, the eradication of poverty, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication and information."

