Korea's Something Special Signs Co-Development Partnership with 4DREPLAY

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Something Special, the Seoul-based international Format agency founded by Format specialists Jin Woo Hwang, President & Executive Director, and InSoon Kim, EVP and Head of Content, announced that they formed a co-development partnership with media technology company 4DREPLAY.

The two companies will create non-scripted and scripted formats incorporating 4DREPLAY technology, a four-dimensional time slice video production system that creates any-time, any-angle highlights with an unprecedented level of detail. Up to now, the majority of the technology has been utilized in major sporting events, such as in the NBA and MLB games, PGA Championship tournaments, US Open Tennis championships and UFC matches along with broadcasters such as CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC, France TV, TF1, NHK and others.

Something Special has been both creating and producing formats (non-scripted and scripted) as well as their agency representing top tier producers such as: the creators and writers of global successes The Good Doctor, The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, among others. Their recent program, Still Alive, a fun, spooky game show, aired in September of this year on Korea's IHQ.

Jin Woo Hwang, stated, "We're thrilled to partner with the incomparable DJ Lee and 4DREPLAY to bring their exciting technology to the Formats world. This partnership is a culmination of our shared vision to develop truly unique programming for the global, tech-savvy audience that consumes content today."

DJ Lee, Chief Content Officer of 4DREPLAY said: "We are very excited to announce our partnership with Something Special. 4DREPLAY, a frontier media company which leads an innovative viewing culture via creating videos that leap beyond the boundaries of time and space, is looking forward to showcasing more experimental and successful K-Content in the future in collaboration with Something Special, which has successfully established various entertainment formats in the global market."

About Something Special

Founded in 2020, Something Special is Korea's first-ever TV Format agency focused on creative talents, specializing in global content development, production, and distribution. Located in Seoul, Korea, the company represents international business of Korea's top-tier independent production companies and creative talents, including titles from Korean major broadcasters. Working in both the scripted and unscripted fields, Something Special combines the company's core competency of development, production, distribution, and commerce, in order to become the leading Korean Wave content powerhouse. Something Special embraces their company motto that: We Connect & Create. http://www.sspecial.co.kr AWARD: Jin Woo Hwang was awarded Prime-minister citation for dedication of his service as industry pioneer on Korean content in 2018.

About 4DREPLAY

4DREPLAY is a leading media technology company that brings multi-angle highlights to a variety of professional sports, movies, and events. Founded in 2012 in Korea, 4DREPLAY has been providing the world's fastest full 360-degree 4-dimensional time-slice video production system "4DReplay" and live-streaming service "4DLive" based on its proprietary technology and use of 4K cameras, processors, and consoles. Its innovative technologies have been recognized in the global market, leading to partnerships with global media channels such as ESPN, CBS, and FOX Sports for broadcasts of major sports events. These include and MLB games, PGA Championship tournaments, and UFC matches, just to name a few. 4DREPLAY is headquartered in San Francisco, United States and has subsidiaries in Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan.

