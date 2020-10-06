KoreConX Announces Consolidation of Entities and Rebrand, Firmly Establishing the Company as the Leading All-in-One Equity Crowdfunding Platform and Resource

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX, an all-in-one software platform enabling companies to manage the process of capital raising, today announced its digital rebrand and consolidation of assets, firmly establishing the Company and platform as the leading resource within the equity crowdfunding industry. The announcement comes just days ahead of the highly anticipated global conference on equity crowdfunding, "2020: The Year Companies Are Raising Capital from Everyone," taking place Thursday, Oct. 7.

Registration for the event is free and can be found by visiting this link.

KoreConX Rebrand

The rebrand marks a pivotal milestone for KoreConX, the first all-in-one platform for private companies to manage company records, capital market activity, fundraising, and investments.

The new website and design reflect the brand's maturation and evolution as the industry leader for not only its platform offerings but also the impressive network it built over the past few years. KoreConX's leadership and its online resources have become the undisputed starting place for individuals and organizations, ranging from start-up to well-established, seeking to raise capital online.

"I am both humbled and excited by the recognition KoreConX has achieved over the past few years and, more specifically, the past few months. However, while we celebrate our growth and 'new face' today, we believe the equity crowdfunding category is only scratching the surface of its potential," said Oscar Jofre, co-founder and CEO of KoreConX. "With this week's upcoming conference and 2020 already considered a banner year for equity crowdfunding, we now expect explosive growth within this category. Equity crowdfunding is no longer an emerging trend creeping onto the radar of decision-makers – it has arrived. We are honored to bring information and knowledge to those we serve in one central online location."

The upcoming conference features speakers spanning all integral components and needs of an equity crowdfunding campaign. These include but are not limited to audit requirements, strategy and structure, investor acquisition and distribution, FINRA broker-dealer engagements, public relations and investor relations, digital securities, secondary markets, and more. The event will include public appearances by Hester Peirce, the current Commissioner of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and David Weild IV, the "Father" of the JOBS Act.

The conference will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. ET. All of the day's panels and events will be hosted virtually via Zoom. Please click here to view all speakers, here to view the agenda, and here to register for free.

