KORITE Launches China E-Commerce Store On Alibaba's Tmall

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korite International LP (KORITE) announced today the launch of its Chinese B2C e-commerce platform. Through this store, KORITE will offer Chinese consumers the opportunity to purchase one of Canada's most iconic products; one-of-a-kind Ammolite gemstones and fossils mined almost exclusively by KORITE in Alberta. Ammolite has grown in popularity with the Chinese consumer in recent years not only for its beauty and rarity but also for its Feng Shui properties.

"This is a huge step forward as we continue to expand KORITE internationally. We have a long history with Chinese consumers through visitors to Alberta and indirect sales and now we're able to connect directly with them in their own homes," said David Lui, CEO, Korite.

The new store is located on China's leading B2C e-commerce platform Alibaba's Tmall https://korite.tmall.com. The Tmall flagship store is designed and operated by Export Now, the leading North American operator of China e-commerce solutions.

"The Chinese consumer's appetite for luxury goods has increased tremendously in recent years. KORITE's exceptional gemstone offering positions itself nicely for this market. We are thrilled to partner with KORITE in bringing this iconic Canadian brand to China," said Frank Lavin, CEO, Export Now.

Export Now will be managing the merchandising, marketing, social media, logistics, IT, compliance, and customer service for KORITE.

About Korite International LP

KORITE is vertically integrated, from operating the largest commercial ammolite mine in the world to designing, manufacturing and selling fine jewelry and art in more than 28 countries. The company, its discovery team, craftspeople, designers and sales professionals stand by the quality and professionalism of every aspect of its international operations. Designed by nature and refined by KORITE. Luxuriously Canadian ammolite for the world. For more information, please visit www.korite.com.

About Export Now

Export Now is the leading North American digital solutions provider for China e-commerce, offering an integrated set of marketing, strategy, logistics, IT, and digital services to help international brands succeed in this market. Export Now has operated China e-commerce stores on behalf of over 100 brands from around the world. For more information, please visit www.exportnow.com .

