KORRES, Greek Natural Beauty Brand, Expands Retail Footprint and Continued Commitment to Sustainability by Joining Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty

Designed to empower guests with transparency, Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty was created to help guests make more informed choices about products that align to their values. In order to participate in Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, a brand must certify within one of the program's five pillars: Clean Ingredients, Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Sustainable Packaging and Positive Impact.

"We are honored and excited to work with Ulta Beauty and we are proud to join the Conscious Beauty program," says Giorgos Korres, Founder and President, KORRES. "The KORRES model is unique. We work through a full circle of sustainability, made up of six labs - starting from the Soil to Extraction, Molecular, Formulation labs and all the way to our Recycle lab. We exist to produce highly effective, natural products while simultaneously giving back to the people, their communities and our planet."

"With Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, our focus is to educate, guide and simplify product choice and elevate those brands doing good for our world," said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer, Ulta Beauty. "We are thrilled to welcome KORRES to Ulta Beauty and to our exciting new initiative as an exciting brand with a rich history and clean ingredients our guests will embrace."

KORRES will launch in Ulta Beauty with a curated assortment of best sellers from its three strongest product franchises, bringing the best of Greek Natural Beauty to beauty lovers of all backgrounds:

The Greek Yoghurt line – including KORRES' best seller Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser – rebalances, cools and purifies skin, with nutrient-rich, real Greek Yoghurt.

The breakthrough technology behind KORRES' White Pine Meno-Reverse collection is specifically designed to plump and revitalize post-menopausal skin with extracts from the oldest living trees in Europe .

. KORRES' Apothecary Wild Rose range is formulated with brightening vitamin C and real rose petals to illuminate the complexion and replenish moisture.

Born in Athens' first homeopathic pharmacy and based on a library of over 3,000 herbal remedies, each highly-effective and natural formula draws on KORRES' unique Greek heritage and advanced scientific research into the power of plants.

"It has always been our goal to meet the needs of consumers of all ages in the cleanest, most effective ways possible," explains Lena Korres, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, KORRES. "We believe our Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cleanser is a must for everyone, including Gen Z. Apart from being a beloved cleanser, it eliminates everyday toxins and rebalances the microbiome, which is key to healthy skin. Our White Pine Meno-Reverse technology is a scientific breakthrough. The formulas are specifically designed for post-menopausal skin, powerfully supporting protein production, increasing elasticity and visibly improving age spots and wrinkles."

About KORRES: Born in the oldest homeopathic pharmacy in Athens and built on a library of over 3,000 herbal remedies since 1996, KORRES products are formulated from a deep knowledge of pure natural ingredients, biological research and the unwavering premise that highly effective, luxurious and state of the art skincare can be 100% clean, natural and sustainable. Founded by Greek pharmacist Giorgos Korres and chemical engineer Lena Korres, and developed by a small team of botanists, scientists and engineers, KORRES products are formulated based on a full circle of conscious actions, following a seed to skin and back journey. Each seed, fruit and bloom incorporated is grown on local farms in Greece, then hand-picked and harvested with care, lovingly transported to our labs in Athens, formulated with the highest standards of purity, tested, re-tested and then refined to perfection, manufactured in our internationally recognized for its environmental best practices factory and lastly, any remnants not used in our skincare are returned to the land they came from to keep the soil strong for next harvest.

