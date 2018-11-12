Koupon Media and ZipLine Partner to Bring Innovative Mobile Solutions to Convenience Stores

DALLAS and PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Koupon Media, the leading mobile offer platform and promotion network in convenience, and ZipLine, the leading provider of payment-powered loyalty, have partnered to bring a combined rewards and payment solution to convenience retailers. The partnership creates the first fully-integrated mobile loyalty experience featuring CPG-funded offers, rewards, and payment in a single app.

ZipLine's mobile platform features a frictionless check-out experience, integrated with smart rewards that target specific consumer preferences. "Providing convenience retailers with easy access to high-value offers from consumers' favorite national brands is very powerful. Our partnership creates a very advanced, yet simple solution to drive consumer loyalty," said Kristen Bailey, Chief Marketing Officer at ZipLine.

Through a direct integration with Koupon Media, fully funded CPG offers from top national and regional brands will be available to consumers. Offers will be distributed directly to consumers through retailers' own mobile apps.

"ZipLine's expertise and success in private label payment programs, paired with Koupon- sourced and personalized mobile offers, will create compelling consumer loyalty," said Brad VanOtterloo, President of Koupon. "The retail industry is highly competitive, and both ZipLine and Koupon Media are on a mission to help c-store marketers drive increased sales and loyalty through innovative technology."

About Koupon Media

Koupon Media was founded with the mission to be the largest and most advanced digital promotion network in the world. Today, Koupon powers the largest promotion network in small format retail, working with over 40,000 c-store retailers and leading CPG brands to launch mobile offer campaigns that drive sales. Since its founding, Koupon has delivered more than 3 billion offers leading to more than 300 million store trips across its network.

About ZipLine

ZipLine is the leading provider of private label debit and rewards in the fuel and convenience industry. With 15 years of expertise in mobile payment and rewards technologies, ZipLine processes the majority of all mobile transactions in the vertical. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Coconut Creek, Florida.

SOURCE ZipLine

