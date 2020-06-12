Kovitz Cares Continues Fundraising Efforts to Support Local Communities and Charities Despite COVID-19 Environment

CHICAGO, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovitz Cares, a charitable foundation launched earlier this year by Kovitz Investment Group (Kovitz), a Chicago-based registered investment adviser, has rescheduled its inaugural fundraising event to February 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kovitz Cares seeks to raise funds to assist local charities in helping the people of nearby communities most in need of food, shelter, education, and more. Kovitz Cares focuses on two key initiatives: organizing volunteer projects for Kovitz employees and fundraising for local charities, including through hosting charitable events.

The inaugural event, a poker tournament and casino night originally scheduled for May 2020, is expected to raise more than $100,000 through sponsorships and ticket sales. Lakeview Pantry has been selected as the event's primary beneficiary.

Founded in 1970, Lakeview Pantry provides food assistance and social service programs to low-income residents of Chicago. Throughout the year, Lakeview Pantry provides 2 million meals to almost 14,000 unique individuals. Since beginning its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has served nearly 40,000 individuals, an almost 400% increase in services compared to similar time periods in previous years.

"Although we are disappointed that our fundraising event has been postponed, we want to make an impact now during these challenging times," said Carolyn Raden, President of Kovitz Cares. "The outbreak's impact has been devastating to our communities, particularly those served by Lakeview Pantry. We cannot delay providing this much-needed support."

To provide immediate assistance to Lakeview Pantry, Kovitz Cares has secured advance sponsorships for the February 2021 event from Pine Tree, Arthur Hill & Co, Mason, Wenk & Berman LLC, Miller Cooper, Venture One Real Estate, Oak Residential Partners, The Orchard Group, Pasquesi Sheppard, and Sherman Residential, among others. "We are thankful to our partners for recognizing the dire need that our communities face and for stepping up to provide this funding," said Marc Brenner, a board member of Kovitz Cares. "We are fortunate to have a network of business partners and friends that can support our efforts. We look forward to raising even more alongside them and others in February."

Against the backdrop of illness and economic hardship resulting from COVID-19, Kovitz Cares also acknowledges the profound anger, frustration, and grief of so many African-Americans and allies across this nation who are again reckoning with the violent effects of systemic racism. "Our foundation's commitment to charitable engagement extends to supporting equity in the communities we work and reside in," said Ed Edens, Vice President of Kovitz Cares.

With this sentiment in mind, Kovitz Cares will allocate a portion of recently-raised funds to My Block, My Hood, My City, a Chicago organization focused primarily on underserved youth in black neighborhoods.

For more information about Kovitz Cares, visit www.kovitzcares.org.

About Kovitz

Kovitz is an independently-managed, registered investment adviser, founded in 2003. Kovitz provides high net worth individuals, institutions and financial professionals with sound asset management and financial advisory strategies.

SOURCE Kovitz

Related Links

http://www.kovitzcares.org

