Kovitz Investment Group Unifies Growing Advisory and Investment Business Under Single Brand

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovitz, a Chicago-based registered investment advisor that manages approximately $4.6 billion, is rebranding as simply "Kovitz" to better reflect its commitment to serving clients across a range of financial services and products, and in anticipation of adding new services going forward.

Kovitz provides investment and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals, institutions and financial professionals.

The name change unifies and helps define the firm's varied lines of businesses and services under the Kovitz brand. This includes: Kovitz Wealth Management, Kovitz Asset Management, Kovitz Real Estate, Kovitz Mutual Fund(s), and Kovitz Family Office Services.

Kovitz' rebranding effort comes on the heels of a series of acquisitions that have added new businesses and services and expanded the firm's geographic footprint. In less than two years Kovitz has added: AFAM Capital, an Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based investment advisor and publisher of the nationally recognized newsletter "The Prudent Speculator;" Northern Capital Management, a premier investment management firm based in Madison, Wis. that serves individuals and institutional investors; and Allen C. Berg and his team of professionals, a Chicago, Ill.-based multi-family office providing investment services with an expertise in income tax, estate planning and family office services to ultra-high net worth clients.

"We believe our new brand elegantly conveys our commitment to making the Kovitz name synonymous with unparalleled financial advisory services and products," said Mitchell Kovitz, Principal, Founder and Co-CIO with Kovitz. "It also offers a practical way to expand our brand as our firm grows."

According to Ted Rupp, Co-President of Kovitz, "our rebranding has allowed us to take a very stable, long-term brand and elevate it as we continue to grow. New services, products and business lines can be easily rolled into the new Kovitz brand and we're excited about the reinvigoration it brings."

Kovitz also redesigned its website and unveiled a new corporate logo, which features intersecting concentric arcs that form the letter "K."

The redesigned website (www.kovitz.com) offers users an easy-to-navigate layout, easy access to information, and pleasing graphics and color schemes. Throughout the site, the firm's value approach and principles of disciplined, patient investing are highlighted.

About Kovitz

Kovitz connects high net worth individuals, institutions and financial professionals to sound asset management and advisory strategies. For more information about Kovitz, please visit www.kovitz.com.

