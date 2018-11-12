Koxka's Innovation-backed Growth in the Commercial Refrigeration Market Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

"The new generation of the Koxka product line leverages innovative and ergonomic design aspects to attract customers and seamlessly fit in all-store environments, ranging from convenience and forecourt segments to large hypermarkets," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director. "These units also give stores the flexibility to repeatedly adapt to the changing surroundings (store design) and requirements of the customer throughout the lifecycle of the product. For instance, it allows them to personalise the units using RGB-type edging LEDs so that store owners may choose from more than 200 colours to match the store décor and promotions, without having to modify the unit in any way."

Koxka has added advanced designs and nuances to its refrigeration solutions by anticipating a growing requirement for greater flexibility and customisation. The company's best-in-class strategy implementation is targeted at processes, tools, and activities that generate a consistent and repeatable level of success. This focus on innovation positions Koxka ahead of its competitors in terms of optimising utilisation concepts. For instance, the company recently rolled out an innovative modular design that allows it to reduce transit costs dramatically and offer other associated benefits.

Kgroup's Koxka portfolio comprises remote and plug-in products, with solutions for multi-decks, counters, and frozen units for both types of products. In addition to technology excellence, Koxka is committed to enhancing the energy efficiency of its products, with its latest generation of products being 28% more energy efficient than previous generations. Furthermore, the company's products deliver the best price-performance value in the market by providing an interactive shopping experience that is comfortable, functional, and aesthetically stimulating.

"The company's product line is constantly gaining new value-added features and functionalities, the latest being geolocation, systems monitoring, and blast freezers," noted Gautham. "Such proven technology and adaptability to future demands are propelling the company towards huge commercial success and establishing Koxka as an iconic brand in the industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organisation that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Koxka

Koxka is a business project that has managed to grow, evolve and stay at the top of its sector at the global level thanks to customer loyalty and its founding values. It is made up of a group of professionals and investors that have a clear industrial vocation and a long-term vision. On the other hand, it has always been quite clear to it that the customer should sit at the centre of all its decisions.

Koxka is headquartered in Pamplona, Spain. Its product range includes remote and plug-in cabinets, evaporators, condensers and customized coils. Additionally, it provides spares and retrofit solutions. Thanks to its vast experience, Koxka is capable of delivering both turnkey projects and separate, independent solutions.

Koxka's aim is to gain renown as a trusted collaborator, achieve sustainable growth and be customer-orientated, as well as to be known for its quality, reliability, efficiency and performance. In addition, it upholds the values of integrity and friendliness toward the value chain and the environment.

For more information on Koxka, please visit our website: https://krefrigeration.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

