KP Performance Antennas Debuts New Tripleband Sector Antenna with High Gain Across All Bands

KP's new tripleband sector antenna allows for three radios to operate with only one sector antenna, reducing leased space on the tower and installation costs. This antenna supports 2x2 MIMO in 2.4 GHz, 4x4 MIMO in 3.5 GHz, and 2x2 MIMO in 5 GHz bands. It comes with three radio mounting slots that work with Ubiquiti radios and KP's radio brackets for Cambium's PMP450 and 450I, and ePMP2000 radios. This tripleband sector features a 65-degree beamwidth and high front-to-back that allows for six sectors to be used with frequency-reuse three (ABCABC). It is constructed of heavy-grade, powder-coated mounting brackets.

"Our new 2.4GHz, 3.5GHz, and 5GHz tripleband sector antenna delivers high-performance gain and patterns that are stable over a wide bandwidth, plus interference mitigation with superior front-to-back for channel reuse," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

KP's new tripleband sector antenna is in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

