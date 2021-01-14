KP Performance Antennas Introduces New Dual-Polarized H/V Omni Antenna with Integrated Radio Case

KP's new dual-polarized H/V Omni antenna with an integrated radio case that delivers 13 dBi of gain over 2.3-2.6 GHz bandwidths. This antenna also provides 360-degree coverage will no null zones. It features a powder-coated metal case that protects RF connections and minimizes the need for tape. It also boasts a functional, easy-to-install mounting bracket.

"Not only does this new horizontal/vertical polarized Omni antenna outperform our competitors by 1 to 3 dBi, it also comes with a durable case to protect the radio and ensure years of reliable performance," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

KP's new dual-polarized H/V Omni antenna with integrated radio case is in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

978-682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas