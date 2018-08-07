KP Performance Antennas Launches New Radio Compatibility Search Feature on Website

It is common in wireless network buildouts and deployments for engineers, field technicians and network operators to already know which access point and subscriber equipment radios they will be using. But with so many antenna options available for a single radio type, it becomes difficult to know exactly which antennas are compatible. This new online tool allows users to quickly and easily identify exactly which of KP's antennas work with their chosen radio.

This expanded 'parametric' filtering option works in combination with the site's existing search filters to further narrow the user's results, making product selection more focused and less confusing. When searching for an antenna, customers can now filter results to match the radio they will be using, and when searching for a radio, customers are offered a filter menu of antennas to choose from. Once a filter is selected, the search results are reduced to display compatible product choices.

"With so many great antenna options available to our customers, we set out to create an easy-to-use, familiar search feature on the site that takes away the guess work when users are trying to find compatible antennas that work with their desired radio platform," explains Shaun Gameroz, Senior Marketing Manager for KP Performance Antennas. "This new radio compatibility filter, found on the left-hand side of the screen in the reductive filtering options, is a dynamic list of popular radio platforms that will continue to grow as new models and manufacturers enter the market, which is why we felt it was imperative to streamline the customer's purchase journey."

KP's new radio-to-antenna compatibility search tool is now live on the KP Performance Antennas website.

A PDF version of this Radio-to-Antenna Compatibility Tool is available here.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics company.

