KP Performance Antennas Releases New Flat Panel TVWS Antenna

KP's TVWS antenna lineup now includes the KP-TWDPFP9 flat panel TVWS antenna that provides high gain of 9 dBi and very good front to back ratio all in a small form factor, UV resistant ABS plastic radome with an aluminum backplate. Additional features include H/V dual polarization and a pole mounting bracket with up or down tilt adjustment.

This TVWS Flat Panel Antenna operates in the 470 MHz - 698 MHz range and is compatible with any connectorized TVWS radio, including the Redline Communication's RDL3000 Ellipse series with a direct mount option.

"We are pleased to offer our new flat panel antenna to address our customers growing need for antennas that support TVWS applications. These new antennas offer higher gain, better front to back ratio and a smaller from factor than competitors TVWS flat panel offerings," said Ken Izatt, Product Manager.

KP's TVWS antennas, including the new flat panel model, are all in-stock and can be ordered directly from KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at http://www.kpperformance.com

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

Related Links

http://www.kpperformance.com

