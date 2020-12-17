KP Performance Antennas Releases New Line of Rugged 3.5GHz Parabolic Antennas

KP's new 3.5 GHz parabolic antenna line consists of two new models that outperform flat panel or similar size antennas in terms of lower side-lobe levels and gain. They reduce interference in backhaul PTP link or on client-side in a PTMP link. The 1-foot antennas in this line deliver 20 dBi of gain, and the 2-foot antennas provide 23 dBi of gain. The rugged design of these antennas includes a heavy-duty bracket and a polyester-based powder coating that resists corrosion and mitigates ice and water build-up, making them perfectly suited for industrial and corrosive applications. They also feature low side-lobes, high front-to-back and compact shipping size.

"Our new 3.5 GHz CBRS parabolic antennas allow operators to overcome interference and improve signal strength to reach the highest levels of modulation and capacity beyond what a flat panel antenna can offer. Their rugged construction with field-proven materials and surfaces ensures a long lifetime in even the most challenging environments," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

KP's new 3.5 GHz parabolic antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas