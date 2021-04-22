KP Performance Antennas Releases New Toolless, Weatherproof ProLine Parabolic Adapters

KP's new ProLine parabolic adapters support all popular Cambium, Ubiquiti, Mimosa, and connectorized radios. These adapters have a push-in feature that allows for simplified installation with patented, quick-connect waveguide technology to the antenna. They also boast a durable housing to snap in the radio without any additional cables or taping. The weatherproof adapters are built to withstand challenging environments subject to intense UV, rain, snow and ice and are highly reliable over a longer product lifetime.

These new ProLine parabolic adapters are designed to be used in conjunction with the KP ProLine 1 and 2-foot parabolic antennas to reduce interference and improve signal strength in your point-to-point link. They have adjustable horizontal/vertical or ±45° slant polarization and are compatible with popular 5GHz CPE radios from Cambium, Ubiquiti, and Mimosa.

"Not only are our new parabolic adapters weatherproof, they also simplify installation with patent-pending quick-connect waveguide technology, and used in conjunction with our parabolic antennas they can reduce interference and improve signal strength," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

KP's new ProLine parabolic adapters are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

978-682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas