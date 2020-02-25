KP Performance Antennas Releases New UBNT Parabolic Adapter and Antenna Kits
New Radio Adapter Connects KP's Parabolic Antennas to Ubiquiti IsoStation and PrismStation
Feb 25, 2020, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just debuted a new UBNT parabolic adapter and antenna kits ideal for the WISP industry.
KP's new UBNT parabolic adapter and antenna kits connect the Ubiquiti®: PrismStationTM 5AC, IsoStationTM 5AC and IsoStationTM M5 to the KP 2-foot and 1-foot 5 GHz ProLine parabolic antennas. This allows the radios to be used with KP's ProLine parabolic antenna to provide high gain and reduced interference in point-to-point links. Other benefits of this adapter and antenna kits include adjustable polarization, ease of installation and reduced install costs.
"This new parabolic adapter and antenna kits improve link budget, reduce noise and provide a robust point-to-point antenna solution for the Ubiquiti IsoStation and PrismStation that has industry leading gain, front to back and side lobe performance," said Ken Izatt, Antenna Product Line Manager.
KP's new UBNT parabolic adapter and antenna kits are in-stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/pages/new-wisp-antennas-and-accessories/ubiquiti-quick-connect-parabolic-adapters.html
For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.
About KP Performance Antennas:
With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
For more information about this release, please contact:
Peter McNeil
KP Performance Antennas
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936
SOURCE KP Performance Antennas
