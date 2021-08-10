(KPLT) Katapult Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT).

On August 9, 2021, Katapult announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net loss was $8.1 million, down from $5.1 million of net income in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $1.5 million, down 70.4% from $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Following this news, Katapult stock was trading down over 45% in early morning trading on August 10, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Katapult shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

