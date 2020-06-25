KPMG and Planon Extend Cooperation to Support Organizations in the Digitalization of Lease, Real Estate and Portfolio Management Processes

NIJMEGEN and AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG and Planon today announced to bring their collaboration to the next level, by signing a partnership agreement. Over the past two years, parties have been successfully working together on helping companies to comply with IFRS 16 standards by implementing Planon's Lease Accounting solution across Europe.

Thanks to this partnership, our customers can achieve a stronger "end-to-end transformation" from lease accounting towards strategic portfolio management. The combination of Planon's innovative software solutions with KPMG's extensive knowledge of process optimization and performance improvement creates synergy. It will enable building owners and users to plan and execute a smart portfolio management strategy, using world-class technologies, managed from a single-source-of-truth.

"I am very happy that we have found a global software provider that helps building owners and occupiers to streamline business processes for buildings, people and workplaces that puts innovation first. I look forward to continuing our successful collaboration by helping our mutual and new clients to get the most value out of their Planon investments by providing value added expertise and controlled implementation of Planon solutions and related technology," said Gerben de Roest, Partner at KPMG Enterprise Solutions.

"The extended cooperation in a partnership between Planon and KPMG emphasizes our global firms focus to support corporate organizations with optimizing and digitizing their real estate portfolios and further align real estate within its key business strategy. Many of our corporate clients are looking to embrace the opportunities that technology brings. We aim to support them with gaining the full potential of digital and innovative technology. Planon is one of the established technology providers in this domain that can fulfill a bridging role to connect the technology solutions to bring additional value to the corporate clients," said Sander Grunewald, Partner at KPMG Real Estate Advisory.

About Planon

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes.

About KPMG Netherlands

KPMG has offered high-quality accountancy and advice services in the Netherlands since 1917.

SOURCE Planon

