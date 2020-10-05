KPMG and Unqork Collaborate to Deliver No-Code Solutions for Organizational Change

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , a leading enterprise no-code application platform, is teaming with strategic alliance partner KPMG LLP , the audit, tax and advisory firm to help organizations with effective and uncomplicated digital business solutions to navigate the new reality. This deepened alliance combines Unqork's unique no-code platform, designed to support enterprise applications in highly regulated industries, with KPMG's extensive knowledge in capital markets, banking, insurance and other industries, to help the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations address pressing business challenges.

"It's important that we help our clients navigate this changing environment with adaptable solutions and scalable platforms that work quickly and can be tailored for the many new challenges we are seeing in their businesses," said Nalin Kumra, Advisory Principal KPMG LLP. "Combining KPMG frameworks and process knowledge with Unqork's uncomplicated platform provides the speed, flexibility and confidence to help support leaders make important decisions quickly and bring their financial processes into the digital age."

The two organizations have been collaborating for over two years and recently partnered to launch a Mortgage Forbearance and Loss Mitigation solution for the Community Preservation Corporation (CPC), a leading nonprofit multifamily housing finance company and its subsidiary CPC Mortgage Company LLC.





"In our partnership on the CPC solution, Unqork and KPMG were able to quickly address an immediate need during a difficult time in a way that just worked for users when they needed it to," said Christian Barrera, Vice President, Alliances and Ecosystem, Unqork. "But the kind of business challenge that solution solved exists in every company. We designed Unqork to tackle the challenges of enterprises in highly regulated industries, with a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership, and with KPMG's established track record in those industries we will create incredible value for our joint customers."

Unqork and KPMG are deepening their alliance partnership to now include Healthcare and the Public Sector in addition to the initial work in support of Financial Services clients. Unqork's enterprise no-code platform is complemented by KPMG's deep industry expertise in these sectors. With over 200 trained professionals and over two dozen successful deployments of the Unqork platform, KPMG has the largest footprint of an Unqork alliance partner to date.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation and virtualization of services, and is more important than ever to strengthen our communities through technology and promote collaboration," said Harvinder Bhatia, Managing Director and Unqork's U.S. Alliance Lead at KPMG. "Unqork's no-code solution gives us the ability to build innovative solutions for business challenges in a record time."





No-code platforms allow business users to build solutions without having to write a line of code. The ease of development on Unqork's enterprise no-code platform enables business users to take on configuration and update tasks that normally require dedicated software developers, which results in reducing training and maintenance costs while accelerating time-to-market. Not only are solutions built on Unqork faster to implement with a lower cost, but for the same reasons, they are also easier and more cost-effective to maintain as the demands and environment surrounding applications evolve.

To learn more about the Unqork and KPMG visit https://www.kpmg.us/alliances/kpmg-unqork.html

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations. KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities. KPMG LLP does not provide legal advice. KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 219,000 professionals working in 147 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

