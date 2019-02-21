KPMG Appoints Maureen Davenport As Chief Communications Officer

Differentiating the KPMG brand through internal and external stakeholder engagement that conveys KPMG's promise, purpose, and vision is a strategic imperative for the firm. In her role, Davenport will be responsible for developing new and enhanced communications strategies, programs and channels to amplify the KPMG narrative and support the firm's overall business objectives. She will oversee all aspects of the communications function, including media relations, corporate reputation, executive communications, digital/social platforms and internal communications.

"I am delighted to welcome Maureen to KPMG as our new CCO. In this critical leadership role, she will help advance KPMG's story around our values-driven culture and unrelenting commitment to quality, innovation and citizenship. With her impressive experience, strong track record, and collaborative leadership style, Maureen will serve as a valued advisor to our leadership team, partners, and professionals," said Lynne Doughtie, KPMG U.S. Chairman and CEO. "In this transformative business environment, we continue to evolve and innovate our business to best meet the current and future needs of our clients, our people, and the capital markets we serve. Maureen's expertise will help position KPMG for the future."

Most recently, Davenport served as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Fannie Mae, where she led global communications programs to help drive the company's business performance and reputation.

"I am excited to join KPMG, one of the most trusted and renowned organizations in the world, with a rich 120-year history," said Davenport. "I look forward to working with the leaders of the firm as we continue to convey KPMG's amazing value proposition – to its clients, the markets and the community – as well as the power of its people and culture."

Davenport has more than 20 years of professional experience working in senior roles with various organizations and leaders. She joined Fannie Mae as Vice President of Corporate Communications in 2011 and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer in 2014. A member of the organization's Management Committee, Davenport oversaw all aspects of communications and marketing, including media relations, crisis and issues management, marketing, brand, and digital, as well as internal communications and employee engagement.

Prior to joining Fannie Mae, Davenport served as Senior Vice President for Communications and Marketing at the National Association of Manufacturers. Before that, she led Hill & Knowlton's U.S. technology practice and was responsible for growing the firm's client portfolio. She also worked for Blanc & Otus in Boston and began her career at Ketchum.

Davenport is a board member of the Arthur W. Page Society as well as a member of the board of trustees of the Institute of Public Relations. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English from James Madison University.

