KPMG Corporate Finance LLC Acted As Exclusive Financial Advisor To USALCO, LLC On The Recapitalization Investment By H.I.G. Capital

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG Corporate Finance LLC ("KPMG CF") announced today that it was the exclusive financial adviser to USALCO, LLC on the recapitalization by H.I.G Capital. The transaction was led by Managing Director Stephen Guy, who leads KPMG CF's Baltimore-based Business Services team, and Managing Director Shez Bandukwala, who leads KPMG CF's Specialty Chemicals team. KPMG CF is part of the global corporate finance practices of KPMG International's network of independent member firms, ranked by Refinitiv as the top middle-market investment banking network by deal volume for the past 20 years.

Based in Baltimore, USALCO, LLC is a leading provider of high-quality, aluminum-based chemicals used primarily in water and wastewater treatment processes and for the manufacturing of catalysts used by refineries in the production of gasoline, diesel and other downstream products. Peter Askew, CEO of USALCO, stated, "My brother David and I were clearly advantaged to rely on KPMG Corporate Finance with one of the most significant decisions in our corporate history. Our relationship with the KPMG team dates back to 2015, and we could not be more appreciative of the entire team's perseverance to create a partnership that creates the right long-term outcome for USALCO, its employees and owners."

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $37 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami with offices globally, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value-added approach.

About KPMG Corporate Finance LLC

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC provides a broad range of investment banking and advisory services to its domestic and international clients. Our professionals have the experience and depth of knowledge to advise clients on global mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, buyouts, financings, debt restructurings, equity recapitalizations, infrastructure project finance, capital advisory, portfolio solutions, fairness opinions, and other advisory needs.



KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is a member of FINRA and SIPC. KPMG Corporate Finance LLC is a subsidiary of KPMG LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership and the U.S. member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. All rights reserved.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

