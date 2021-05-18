KPMG LLP Leverages Data Analytics And Cloud-Based Technology To Best Serve Clients Inundated By Tax Audits

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With tax disputes on the rise domestically and globally, upending business operations and impacting resources and financials, companies are turning to KPMG LLP to help them prepare for and respond to inquiries and audits by tax authorities. Through the use of predictive technology tools, data mining and analytics, and the knowledge and experience of its Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution Services professionals, KPMG offers a holistic approach to anticipating, managing and resolving controversies and disputes.

"In response to the expanding needs of our clients in the current environment, we're laser-focused on delivering unmatched controversy services through the deployment of highly skilled tax professionals and enabling technologies," said Greg Engel, Vice Chair – Tax, KPMG LLP.

To best help large multinational enterprises, middle market corporations and partnerships, and institutional and financial buyers prepare for and respond to controversies and disputes, KPMG leverages its proprietary Digital Gateway technology, which is a single-platform solution powered by Microsoft Azure and built on the cloud. Digital Gateway puts the firm's investments in machine learning, data analytics, powerful visualizations and AI technologies all in one place, and it is driven by the rich data our clients already have on hand. The platform equips clients with modeling capabilities for scenario planning, real-time visualization of their data, meaningful analytics and an interactive dashboard complete with the latest tax policies and regulations by jurisdiction, so that with the help of KPMG professionals, they can prevent or remedy controversies and disputes.

"In addition to combining technology with human capabilities, we're joining the experience of our Controversy leadership to ensure clients receive the most comprehensive solution," Engel said. "Sharon Katz-Pearlman has more than 25 years of experience in the controversy space, and Mark Martin has advised clients on advance pricing agreements and international transfer pricing matters for more than two decades."

"As co-leaders of our Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution Services practice, Sharon and Mark bring diverse experience to the table with a unified data-driven, tech-forward approach. It's the best-case scenario for our clients," Engel added.

What's causing the uptick in tax audits?

The significant rise in tax audits is being driven by several factors, namely:

The OECD's base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) project, which aims to ensure that multinational enterprises are paying their fair share in taxes

The proliferation of unilateral digital services taxes due to a lack of global consensus on how to tax the digital economy

The IRS's increased focus on taxpayers' implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions and its strategic enforcement initiative focused on partnerships

The COVID-19 pandemic, as jurisdictions and governments around the world deal with mounting debt from relief measures and seek to recover lost revenue

State and local jurisdictions that are more disconnected from federal regulations, potentially increasing controversies

About KPMG's Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution Services practice

The KPMG Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution Services practice brings together professionals with experience in transfer pricing, international tax, state tax, partnerships, practice and procedure and other disciplines into one coordinated Controversy team with a global footprint, leveraging the Controversy and subject matter specialist resources of KPMG member firms from around the globe. It is co-led by Sharon Katz-Pearlman, Global Head of Dispute Resolution & Controversy, and Mark Martin, Principal-in-Charge of Economic & Valuation Services, Washington National Tax (WNT).

As part of the KPMG WNT group, the practice regularly draws on the experience and knowledge of WNT professionals, many with prior experience in the development and enforcement of federal and state tax laws and regulations as well as in the application of income tax treaties. Many of these WNT professionals joined the firm directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the OECD and state and local government positions and possess firsthand experience writing laws and regulations and negotiating international tax agreements.

