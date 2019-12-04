KPMG To Provide Global Tax Compliance Services To Ford Motor Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced an agreement with Ford Motor Company to provide direct and indirect tax compliance services for a select set of the company's operations across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Under the agreement, KPMG's global compliance team, supported by a strategic blend of central and local resources, will design and implement a sourcing solution to meet Ford's quality and cost objectives that integrates the power of professionals at KPMG Ignition, who will continue to work with Ford to develop its global tax data warehouse. The agreement also allows Ford to leverage KPMG's significant investment in technology.

"We are honored to add Ford to the list of industry-leading companies that KPMG is working with to transform their tax functions by harnessing the data management and predictive powers of technology to benefit their organizations," said Sean Bloodwell, global tax compliance management services leader and partner at KPMG. "Ford is a company that embraces innovation, and KPMG shares its commitment to pushing technological advancement as it anticipates its next challenge. We look forward to joining Ford on its journey."

"Access to KPMG's technology and predictive tools will aid our strategic initiatives," said Ron Lang, chief tax officer, Ford Motor Company. "Now more than ever, we need to be able to forecast and respond quickly to opportunities and challenges within the tax landscape."

"At KPMG, under our Tax Reimagined framework, our teams use our proprietary data management, modeling and analytic tools every day to help clients around the world reduce costs, improve quality, manage risk and make better strategic decisions," said Jeffrey C. LeSage, Americas Vice Chairman-Tax at KPMG. "We are excited that an iconic and innovative industry leader such as Ford is now counted among the companies we are working with at the intersection of science, data and tax to move its organization forward."

