KPMG, Waystar To Connect Social Determinants Of Health Data To Clinical Intelligence Platform

KCI is designed to help healthcare organizations reduce their variation in care by enabling them to identify "pain points" in their performance, such as high length-of-stay or readmission rates that can reflect on quality. The information allows healthcare managers to understand factors behind their organization's performance, track progress on improvement, and gain insight into systemic patterns of care.

"KPMG and Waystar are providing a decision tool for clinicians to gain insights about what happens outside the four walls of a hospital or doctor's office," said Larry Burnett, advisory principal at KPMG LLP , the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm. "Social factors can have a profound influence upon whether patients are adhering to treatment plans and can overcome barriers to care delivery. Waystar's data fit nicely with KCI, which serves as the foundation for our Care Continuum Optimization program that helps clinicians optimize clinical care and deliver treatment in the most clinically appropriate setting."

"We're thrilled to partner with KPMG to expand our Whole Patient Insight solution," said Matt Hawkins, CEO and board member, Waystar. "Combining Waystar's social determinants data and predictive algorithms with KCI's analytics offers powerful, actionable insights to healthcare providers. By having a more complete view of the patient, providers are empowered to offer more personalized, and often preventative, patient care."

A 2018 Waystar survey found that 68% of consumers had at least some level of SDOH challenges. The most commonly reported issues are financial insecurity and social isolation. Individuals with high social determinants of health stress are 50% more likely to suffer from chronic conditions and 2.3 times more likely to rate their health as "fair" or "poor." Clinicians have started conversations with patients about SDOH: 22% of consumers with social stresses reported having discussed these issues with their physician, and 40% of "high risk" segment consumers have discussed their issues with a provider or their insurance company.

Microsoft Azure foundation

KCI, which runs on Microsoft's cloud-based Azure platform, will use the SDOH data as a cohort to help healthcare providers manage clinical variation, offering greater insights into the quality of care delivery and the most appropriate care setting for patients. KPMG has a formal alliance with Microsoft that enables the firm to deliver a cloud-based environment to meet the security needs of providers, payers and life sciences organizations. KPMG's Healthcare Data & Analytics practice has invested in building the "Data Lake" that includes cost, claims, clinical, administrative, census and quality data sets to give real-time insights for client needs.

