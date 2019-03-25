KPMG Webcast To Address Impact Of U.S. Tax Reform For Family Offices & Individual Taxpayers Ahead Of Filing Deadline

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As individual taxpayers and entities structured as passthrough organizations such as family offices approach the required April 15 tax filing deadline, many face uncertainty in the face of the significant changes resulting from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. On March 28, 2019, KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, will host a webcast to help these individuals and family offices better understand the potential implications of U.S. tax reform for their future.

KPMG Family Office webcast, March 28.

Family office financial managers, trust administrators, as well as interested individual filers can register here to attend the 90 minute webcast, which begins at 10:30 am EDT on March 28. CPE credit is available for interested professionals.

"While many questions on the new tax code have been answered, several still remain as we digest the hundreds of pages of reforms and await further guidance," said Brad Sprong, KPMG partner and co-leader of its Family Offices and Private Client Services Group. "With the April 15 tax filing deadline looming and extended tax return filing deadlines just months away, our webcast will shed light on what individuals, trusts and estates need to know ahead of filing their returns to comply with the new law and perhaps capitalize on certain provisions that may offer substantial benefits."

On the webcast, members of KPMG's Family Offices and Private Client Services team will discuss:

Qualified opportunity zone considerations

Qualified business income deductions

Excess business loss limitations

Excess interest expense limitations

International tax considerations

