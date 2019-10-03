KPMG's Connected Enterprise Digital Transformation Approach Maximizes Customer Centricity

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG today announced developments to its digital transformation approach helping clients become - Connected. Powered. Trusted. - by aligning all operations across the enterprise and enabling an integrated customer journey. To further enhance KPMG's industry-driven and customer-centric approach, it will leverage Salesforce, a global leader in CRM1.

Organizations are challenged to align operations across the entirety of their enterprise functions and deliver an efficient, singular customer experience. KPMG's approach focuses on integrating the front, middle and back office functions, bringing together the deep industry and functional experience with the Salesforce Platform and cross-cloud solutions. The integration further enables marketing, sales, customer service and commerce to be managed cohesively, providing connected insights, automated hand-offs and improving employee engagement.

Said Lisa Edwards, Salesforce EVP, Strategic Engagement and Operations, "We are excited to watch KPMG innovate on their 'Connected. Powered. Trusted.' digital approach with Salesforce. We are seeing increased demand from customers to move rapidly to a multi-cloud environment. KPMG shares our vision of a connected enterprise where clients benefit from industry expertise and accelerated business results."

The Salesforce Platform will also help KPMG professionals deliver clients industry-focused solutions that can enhance its customers' experiences by integrating all steps of the customer journey.

"Working with Salesforce, our approach is targeted to drive value for our clients," said Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, Global Head of Management Consulting, KPMG International. "We're creating value by enabling clients to deliver on their promise at every point of the customer journey, and doing so, profitably."

KPMG will also leverage the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform to drive digital transformation for clients by using an API-led approach to integrate any data source, device or application. With a single view of the customer, KPMG professionals can help organizations deliver an intentional and connected customer journey.

Hernandez-Kakol continued: "I am delighted that with Salesforce, we are not only working with a leading CRM platform provider, but are partnering with a company that shares our values and vision of helping our joint clients forge lasting, trusted relationships with their customers."

Salesforce, MuleSoft and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

1 Salesforce.com

About KPMG Connected. Powered. Trusted.

KPMG's Connected Enterprise is a customer-centric, enterprise-wide approach to digital transformation. The framework helps clients connect their functions throughout the enterprise to improve customer experience, achieve business goals and accelerate return on investment.

Powered Enterprise is KPMG's functional transformation solution. Powered combines deep functional knowledge, proven delivery capability and cloud technologies to drive sustainable change, rising performance and lasting value.

KPMG's enterprise-wide risk solutions deliver on the customer promise of safe, secure, and seamless interactions enabling our clients to inspire stakeholder trust.

About KPMG International

KPMG is a global network of professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 153 countries and territories and have 207,000 people working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

Throughout this release, "we", "KPMG", "us" and "our" refer to the network of independent member firms operating under the KPMG name and affiliated with KPMG International or to one or more of these firms or to KPMG International. KPMG International provides no client services. No member firm has any authority to obligate or bind KPMG International or any other member firm vis-à-vis third parties, nor does KPMG International have any such authority to obligate or bind any member firm. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

