KPN Chooses Allot Service Gateway to Deliver Superior Network Performance

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Communications Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, announced today that KPN, a Tier 1 Dutch Internet and communications technology (ICT) provider has selected the Allot Service Gateway (SG) for its data center. KPN chose Allot's solution to meet the mounting service expectations of their growing business user base and its resulting increased network traffic.

The Allot Service Gateway, a proven carrier-class solution, prevents costly downtime by managing the KPN's high-rate bandwidth across multiple IP addresses, while simultaneously identifying bandwidth anomalies, and enforcing Service Level Assurance (SLA) requirements for application performance.

KPN serves millions of fixed, mobile and Internet subscribers throughout the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, and Spain with business network services and data transport throughout Europe. With this large and growing customer base depends on the ICT provider for uptime and accessibility, KPN selected Allot to meet a variety of service expectations, such as reducing time-to-market for new services and preventing any costly impact of malicious traffic.

"KPN came to us seeking a solution that offered simplicity without increasing operation expenditures, as well as the ability to adequately plan for network capacity on an ongoing basis. After evaluating several vendors, they found that the Allot Service Gateway provided the scalability currently needed with room to expand in the future," said Tomer Egozi, VP Sales, Global Enterprise of Allot. "After deployment, the operations team is empowered to troubleshoot degradations, identify service level forming breaches in real-time, and forecast growing demands – all of which are important when making conscious expansion decisions."

"Before choosing Allot, we faced several operational challenges," said Gert Heyblom, Technical Product Manager, "including frequent network outages due to poor performance and the inability to run supported cluster and custom advanced reports. The solution we were using had reached its maximum capacity this caused scalability issues and negatively impacted customer Quality of Experience (QoE). With the Allot Service Gateway, we will improve overall customer QoE by more easily troubleshooting network and application performance in real time, as well as enforcing SLAs while improving capacity-planning."

