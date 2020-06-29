"KPOP" The Broadway Musical Continues The International Search For Cast Via Global Virtual Open Casting Call

NEW YORK, June 29,2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes announced that, due to social distancing guidelines, the global open (virtual) casting call for the upcoming premiere of KPOP, the Broadway musical, continues. Talented performers of Asian descent in their 20s are encouraged to visit kpopbroadway.com/casting in order to submit audition materials (detailed below).

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics and music production by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Directed by Teddy Bergman and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, KPOP is currently scheduled to premiere on Broadway in 2021.

Mr. Forbes and Mr. Parnes in a joint statement said, "By taking any kind of geographical barrier out of the audition process, we are able to open up our pool of hopefuls to, quite literally, the entire world. We've seen the impact of the K-pop fandom and hope that our show will be meaningful to K-pop and Broadway fans alike. An open and global casting process reflects the way we intend to reach out to audiences and the way we hope audiences will embrace our show."

"Discovering new talent should be a priority of every working Asian American artist. By opening the doors to our casting process, we are aiming to forge a new generation of talent, to put people on stage who often do not get to be on stage. We know that you are out there! Please walk through our (virtual) doors," says Mr. Kim.

Mr. Bergman added, "As anyone who knows the world of K-pop understands, this show requires the very highest level of triple-threat talent, and we are determined to assemble the cast of our dreams despite the difficulties imposed by the pandemic. The K-pop talent out there is staggering, and we can't wait to bring it to Broadway."

To be considered, individuals auditioning should submit: 1. a video singing a contemporary K-pop (or pop) song; 2. a dance reel, clip of a dance performance, or short video that shows dance abilities; and 3. a resume or a brief description of singing / dancing / acting / performance experience.

The musical craze of K-pop, which started in South Korea, has become enormously popular around the world, and soon New York audiences will be able to experience this excitement for themselves.

Claim your backstage pass and dive inside the high-stakes world of K-pop with this exhilarating new Broadway-bound musical. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the hottest labels in K-pop. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, KPOP, the Broadway musical, is an all-consuming multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-thumping international phenomenon.

An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.

"A delicious spectacle, expansive, catchy and cunning."

– Vulture

"I defy you not to enjoy KPOP."

– Time Out Magazine

