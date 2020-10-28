Kradle™ Draws Industry Recognition After Just Three Months on the Market

"In just one quarter's time, we couldn't be more thrilled with the progress we have made since launching Kradle," said Matt Scarlett, co-founder and CEO of Coolhouse Botanics, the parent company of the new CBD dog brand dedicated to reducing stress in dogs. "From being a finalist for the Editor's Choice Awards from Pet Product News , securing a major retail partnership with Pet Supplies Plus, winning the favor and helping calm top Instagram pets, and just recently asked to dispel the confusion around CBD at this past weekend's The Pet Summit, our team is working tirelessly to spread the good news of our unique CBD calming products for dogs."

Innovation Award Recognition

In Oct. the Kradle Toppers product was recognized as an Editor's Choice finalist by Pet Product News, identifying this innovative solution, one of three advanced and easy-to-use product delivery methods from Kradle, noting, "These single-serve (Toppers) packs are a (literal) snap to use and come in a Chicken flavor that dogs love." Kradle is in good company with top pet brands – learn more here.

In additional industry recognition, in Sept., Informa Health & Nutrition, a leader in bringing more health to more people, included Kradle in its 2020 finalists for SupplySide NEXTY Awards. Winners of the NEXTY Awards represent brands that stand apart in wellness trends, in solving today's health and sustainability problems, in ingredient innovation, and in health impact. Kradle Calming Chews, Toppers and Melts were named finalist for the Best Pet/Animal Health Product category. Entries are judged based on innovation, inspiration and integrity by the SupplySide content team and a panel of experts.

The Pet Summit Panel

Two Kradle senior leaders, Lee Mayberry, Chief Quality & Regulatory Officer, and Brent Cooke, Chief Marketing Officer, were featured speakers at The Pet Summit, a virtual event held this past weekend, leading the popular session: Clearing Up the Confusion About CBD. Mayberry and Cooke helped dispel the untruths of CBD, sharing the science behind Kradle's unique, patent-pending BotaniTek™ formulations that are based on broad-spectrum CBD.

Helping Top Dogs Stay Calm

Life as a pet celebrity can be stressful and Kradle has teamed up with several of the top celebrity pets to help them stay happy, safe and calm with Kradle products. @oscarfrenchienyc and @irresistiblecharlie moved internationally from New York City to London in 2019 and endured a few moves since then, which has triggered some anxious behaviors. Both pups are enjoying the calming benefits of Kradle products. You can learn more about their Kradle story by pet parent Andre Falcao at Kradle's Calming Dog Blog. @tinkerbellethedog, with her 430,000-plus followers on Instagram and her home base in Hewlett, New York, travels a lot with her pet parent Sam Carrell and gets powerful results too. Learn more from the Kradle brand launch news release and check out this Instagram post here. Finally, The Pet Summit co-founder, Chelsea Evans, is tackling stress in her pups, Abbie and Gunner, with Kradle solutions and she can't say enough about Kradle's trusted position and transparent all-natural ingredient lists available for every product on the kradlemypet.com website – with dual certification down to the batch level. Read more about what Chelsea has to say at Gal's Best Friend, The Modern Day Dog Moms, in her blog post here.

Widespread National Availability

Earlier this year, prior to the Kradle products being launched and publicly available, a leading pet specialty retailer in the U.S., Pet Supplies Plus, enthusiastically agreed to sell multiple products throughout their store network. Adding to the validity, efficacy, and innovation for which Kradle products are now being recognized, Pet Supplies Plus gives Kradle a strong retail footprint with availability in 430-plus Pet Supplies Plus stores in 31 states and petsuppliesplus.com. Kradle products are also available at kradlemypet.com

Product Details

Dogs love the taste of Kradle products because they are made with natural flavorings like chicken and beef liver, along with broad spectrum CBD from hemp that is American-grown according to the highest standards. To take the guesswork out of the equation, each delivery option is offered with precise, single servings based on dog weight: small, medium and large. Kradle products come in Chews, Melts and Toppers, along with a Trial Bundle option of all three products so you can find your pup's favorite! Please see the full product collection and details here.

Kradle utilizes only broad-spectrum CBD (with no detectable THC) with its BotaniTek "special sauce" that set its CBD calming solutions apart. With the evolving CBD products space, especially for pets, the Kradle brand aims to serve as a thought leader and is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer education so that pet parents can feel confident helping their dogs live stress free with safe and effective solutions that truly work.

About Coolhouse Botanics

Based in Minneapolis, Kradle LLC is from parent company, Coolhouse Botanics, a pioneering new firm with a team dedicated to helping dogs lead calmer, happier lives aided by the calming benefits of broad-spectrum CBD through innovative delivery systems – Melts, Chews and Toppers – and unique formulations such as BotaniTek that infuses additional beneficial natural ingredients. Coolhouse aims to serve the OTC human sleep and pet care sectors by combining the best of today's technology and chemistry to lead the way toward a new generation of wellness products based on quality, clarity and trust. The firm was founded in May 2019 and its first brand, Kradle, was launched in July 2020.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kradle LLC, a Coolhouse Botanics company