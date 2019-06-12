Kraft Enterprise Systems, LLC Receives NetSuite's 5-Star Partner Award

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraft Enterprise Systems, LLC (KES), the Southeast's premier provider of enterprise cloud business solutions, today announced that it has received the Oracle NetSuite 5-Star Partner Award.

The award acknowledges members of the NetSuite Solution Provider Program that continue to deepen their commitment to NetSuite customers through strategic expertise that enables organizations to achieve the benefits of cloud computing. KES was recognized for its long-term dedication to client service and success in sales, service and support of the NetSuite platform.

"We are excited to be recognized among a select group of NetSuite solution providers," said Meredith Schultenover, Managing Director, Kraft Enterprise Systems, LLC. "I am extremely proud of our talented and growing team. Having invested in additional practices that span across the U.S., including Tennessee, Atlanta, Raleigh, Denver and Minneapolis, we are expanding our footprint as we continue to help our customers utilize NetSuite to grow, scale and adapt to change."

As a trailblazer in the software solutions business, KES has supported and implemented end-to-end business solutions for more than 20 years, including accounting, ERP, corporate performance management, expense management and tax management software. For seven years, KES has been working with NetSuite to provide clients with insights into how to utilize cloud ERP to help grow their businesses.

With a fast-growing NetSuite practice, KES will continue to provide invaluable insights to clients through hands-on consulting and implementation methodologies. In addition, KES has used its expertise to develop customized ' Built for NetSuite' SuiteApps including BillFinity™, A/P Toolkit and A/R Toolkit. The new SuiteApps deliver affordable and configurable recurring billing solutions as well as solutions that streamline NetSuite's A/P and A/R functions by automating numerous areas in accounting transaction processing.

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides NetSuite partners with a combination of services, ranging from program management, integration and implementation support to system selection guidance in areas such as ERP, HCM, CRM and commerce, that can be quickly and easily offered to customers. Services are delivered on the core NetSuite platform to meet increasing demand for integrated cloud applications that drive business agility and deliver exceptional time to value.

Kraft Enterprise Systems specializes in helping growing and middle-market companies increase business management efficiencies with a one-stop-shop approach to enterprise systems assessment, selection, implementation, customization and support. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the KES team offers personalized implementation of Oracle NetSuite, Adaptive Insights and Microsoft Dynamics for clients across the country with on-call support and local teams in Nashville, Atlanta and Minneapolis for onsite troubleshooting. For more information, visit www.kraftenterprise.com .

