Kraft Heinz Signs Licensing Agency Brand Central To Bring Iconic Brands To Life Through Consumer Products

Brand Central will seek to develop a robust portfolio of licensed products for Kraft Heinz across food, beverage, experiential and merchandise categories for North America. Brand Central will explore product extensions for various brands such as new food and beverage categories, innovative merchandise partnerships, and collaborations with leading lifestyle brands.

Brand Central was selected because of their vast experience in the food and beverage licensing industry, representing other beloved brands including: Oreo®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Swedish Fish®, Halls®, Bubblicious®, Tapatio®, Sonic Drive-In® and more.

"After a thorough search, we are thrilled to select Brand Central as our licensing agency," said Christopher Urban, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz. "We feel that Brand Central has the right innovative approach to take our brands in new directions and the expertise to get it done."

"It is the dream of any licensing agency to represent Kraft Heinz - a portfolio of the world's favorite household brands with enormous brand affection. The opportunities are tremendous, potential is untapped, and the demand is high. We are thrilled to help them extend into strategic new food and beverage categories and on-trend merchandise that will expand brand footprint and enhance brand loyalty," said Ross Misher, Brand Central's CEO.

Kraft Heinz and Brand Central have begun accepting proposals across multiple categories and will announce their first licensing partners shortly.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world's most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company. Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Brand Central

Brand Central LLC is a premiere global brand consultancy that provides comprehensive business solutions in the areas of brand extensions to some of the world's most recognized brands including: Mondelez, Tapatio Hot Sauce, Sonic Drive-In, Cap'n Crunch and more. Their mission is to help clients unlock the full potential of their brands to enhance value while generating substantial revenue. For additional information please contact Ross Misher at 310-268-1231 or visit www.brandcentralgroup.com.

