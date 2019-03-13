Kraft Liner Market Size Worth $55.01 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kraft liner market size is expected to reach USD 55.01 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Growing global trade is expected to drive the demand for packaging materials resulting in demand for kraft liners over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Kraft liner with a GSM grade between 80 to 160 accounted for 58.6% of the revenue share in 2017 owing to high product penetration in manufacturing corrugated boxes used for packaging food and beverages, consumer goods, and medical tools

Higher GSM grades are expected to register significant growth as these products are multi-layered, thick in size, and are attached with cardboard flute which provides a cushion to the object and helps protect it during transportation

The kraft liner with GSM grade higher than 160 is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025 owing to rising demand for heavy-duty packaging for industrial applications

Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising demand for corrugated packaging from developing economies on account of growing manufacturing sector

The kraft liner market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players striving to increase their penetration in different regions, through acquisitions of local manufacturers at strategic locations

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Kraft Liner Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (GSM<80, GSM 80 to 160, GSM>160), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/kraft-liner-market

Kraft liners are produced using recycled materials derived from old corrugated containers and virgin fibers. Changing consumer preferences towards using eco-friendly, lightweight, and durable packaging materials are expected to drive the market for corrugated boxes produced from kraft liner, thereby, driving the product demand.

Corrugated boxes are widely some of the widely used packaging materials for wrapping and packing products distributed through e-commerce channels, owing to their high load bearing strength and durability. In addition, the companies transporting fragile products such as glass objects, furniture, and toys demand premium quality packaging, which is expected to augment the use of the product with higher Grams per Square Meter (GSM).

The kraft liner market is dynamic in nature owing to stringent regulations concerning quality of the material used for food packaging, recycled materials used in the product, and trade policies across the globe. In addition, regulations regarding the production of pulp and paper have mandated the manufacturers to use standardized materials to meet the specific packaging requirements.

Rising concerns regarding the protection of goods during transportation are expected to drive the demand for corrugated packaging materials. Major players engage in technological developments to produce material grades suitable for food packaging which can protect food products from accidental damages and external environment. This factor is anticipated to drive the demand for the product in corrugated boxes and other packaging products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global kraft liner market on the basis of product and region:

Kraft Liner Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

GSM<80



GSM 80 to 160



GSM>160

Kraft Liner Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

