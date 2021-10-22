KRAFTON to Globally Launch PUBG: New State on Nov. 11

SANTA MONICA, Calif., OCT. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During its an hour-long PUBG: NEW STATE online showcase, KRAFTON, Inc. , the creators of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS , announced that PUBG: NEW STATE will officially launch on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries on Nov. 11 following a final Technical Test in 28 countries* from October 29 – 30. During the showcase, CH Kim, CEO of KRAFTON, shared opening remarks followed by presentations from Minkyu Park (Executive Producer), Daehun Kim (Creative Director), Henry Chung (Head of Publishing) and Sangwan Kim (Head of Anti-cheat Unit). The company revealed its post-launch support plans for PUBG: NEW STATE, which include a strong and consistent pipeline of new content, global service support and anti-cheat measures.

Developed by PUBG Studios, the same company that created the highly successful PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS battle royale video game for PC and consoles, PUBG: NEW STATE will launch as a free-to-play next-generation mobile game in 17 different languages. Set in the year 2051, PUBG: NEW STATE will bring the full, uncompromised battle royale gaming experience currently available in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS to iOS and Android, making it one of the most realistic and technologically advanced mobile games to date.

"PUBG: NEW STATE inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market," said CEO of KRAFTON, CH Kim during the online showcase. "KRAFTON will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We're committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media.

Setting the Standard for Battle Royale on Mobile

The game's Executive Producer, Minkyu Park, introduced what makes PUBG: NEW STATE competitive and unique. He noted that while PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS mainstreamed the battle royale genre, PUBG: NEW STATE defines the standards of a battle royale for the next generation. The game uses state-of-the-art rendering technology and a gunplay system on par with what's found in the PC version of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. Additionally, the graphical quality of PUBG: NEW STATE pushes the boundaries of what was previously possible on mobile platforms.

Key Game Features and Update Plans

During the PUBG: NEW STATE online showcase, detailed game features and content update plans were discussed by Creative Director, Daehun Kim. He noted that PUBG: NEW STATE aims to push the battle royale genre forward through original gameplay features that include, but are not limited to, weapon customization, the drone store and a unique player recruitment system. When it launches, PUBG: NEW STATE will have four unique maps, including the future-set Troi and franchise staple, Erangel. The game will also be regularly updated with new content, improved gameplay and a season-based service focused on gameplay balance and fun.

The Global Service Blueprint

Head of Publishing Henry Chung, presented KRAFTON's global service blueprint for PUBG: NEW STATE and noted that KRAFTON will actively communicate with the fans and provide stable game services by establishing nine global service hubs. The company will also pursue various initiatives to live up to the expectations set by the global gaming community and deliver the best gameplay experience possible for all fans.

Ensuring a Fair Battleground Through Strong Anti-Cheat Measures

KRAFTON's anti-cheat strategy to create a safe and fair gameplay environment was also introduced. Head of Anti-cheat Unit, Sangwan Kim of PUBG Studios, noted that KRAFTON will ban the use of an unauthorized program, emulators, keyboard and mouse, and actively detect and restrict hacks to prevent cheating and protect the game's code. Aside from technical responses, the player sentiment and feedback from the community will be closely reviewed, analyzed and reflected through in-game updates.

Finally, the company announced that PUBG: NEW STATE has surpassed more than 50 million pre-registrations on iOS and Android as of the online showcase. Pre-registrations originally opened in February 2021 when KRAFTON formally revealed PUBG: NEW STATE.

*Northeast Asia: Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao /

Southeast Asia: Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Myanmar, Maldives, Laos /

Middle East: Saudi, UAE, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain / Europe: Turkey

About KRAFTON, Inc.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world. The company consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, and Dreamotion, each with its own unique expertise.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE, The Callisto Protocol, TERA, and ELYON. As a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities, KRAFTON seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information about KRAFTON, please visit https://www.krafton.com .

