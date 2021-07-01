Kraton Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Level Sustainability Rating

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces that it has achieved a Platinum rating for its sustainability management system from EcoVadis.

"We are proud to be awarded the Platinum rating by EcoVadis, in recognition of our overall performance as a responsible and sustainable business," said Marcello Boldrini, Kraton's Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "This acknowledgment highlights Kraton's ongoing commitment and dedication to sustainability throughout our company as we work to address evolving market needs by providing products and technologies that advance the bio economy, and enable the circular economy."

The Platinum rating is the highest distinction in the EcoVadis supplier sustainability rating structure. This rating puts Kraton in the top one percent of all companies evaluated in its sector. With more than 75,000 companies assessed, EcoVadis is one of the industry reference platforms for evaluating how an organization has integrated the principles of sustainability/CSR into its business and management system.

EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The EcoVadis platform and sustainability scorecards provide insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across more than 200 purchasing categories and 190 countries. Their methodology provides a single framework to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance to protect brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. For more information, visit ecovadis.com.

