Kraton Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, July 30 at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss second quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The company expects to release its second quarter 2020 results after market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Kraton invites you to listen to the conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, at http://www.Kraton.com by selecting the "Investor Relations" link at the top of the home page and then selecting "Events" under "Company" on the Investor Relations page. Company spokespeople will include Kevin M. Fogarty, President and Chief Executive Officer; Atanas H. Atanasov, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and H. Gene Shiels, Director of Investor Relations. You may also listen to the conference call by telephone by contacting the conference call operator 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and asking for the Kraton Conference Call - Passcode: "8680118" Toll Free dial-in is: 800-857-6511. The international dial-in is: 210-839-8886.

A replay of the earnings call will be available through 12:00 p.m. Central Time on August 13, 2020. To access the replay on Kraton's website, select the "Investor Relations" link at the top of the Kraton home page; navigate to "Events" under "Company" on the Investor Relations page. Select Past Events, then "Q2 2020 Kraton Corporation Earnings Conference Call." To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 888 562-6891 (Toll-Free) or 203 369-3496 (Toll).

Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

