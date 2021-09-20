Kraton Corporation Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

"At Kraton, we believe a truly sustainable business recognizes it must meet the changing expectations of its stakeholders – now and in the future. For this reason, we are integrating sustainability as a key element in our enterprise business strategies. We continue to focus on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that advance the circular economy and provide exceptional value to the world." said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's President, and Chief Executive Officer.

The report specifically outlines Kraton's sustainability initiatives for 2020, including sharing progress on our multi-dimensional sustainability strategy, performance vs. our critical targets, developing additional relevant sustainability policies, rolling out a Responsible Procurement program to our suppliers, and prioritizing and reporting against key Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

"Additionally, in this 2020 revision, we recognized that Kraton achieved EcoVadis' gold-level sustainability rating for its sustainability management system. And in 2021, we are extremely proud to acknowledge Kraton attained EcoVadis' Platinum level, an incredible accomplishment indicative of the commitment our colleagues around the globe share to advance our sustainable business model," added Fogarty.

Kraton's 2020 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option, and aligned with SASB standards and the United Nations Global Compact.

To view the report, visit Kraton.com/sustainability2020.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesives, roads and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids, lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton and the Kraton logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Kristen Boyd; T: (281) 504-4986

Investor Relations Contact: Gene Shiels; T: (281) 504-4886

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

