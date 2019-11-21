Kratos Capital Advises Bryant Electric Inc. on its Acquisition by Ascension Property Services

Bryant Electric, Inc. is located in Doral, FL. For over 30 years, Bryant Electric, Inc. specializes in large-scale electrical projects within the commercial/industrial markets. In addition to maintenance for existing systems, the Company designs, builds, and installs new systems as well. Bryant maintains top quality workmanship and a high level of customer satisfaction.

Ascension Property Services, Memphis,TN. A portfolio company of SouthWorth Capital Management. This investment thesis is centered around building services. The focus will primarily be commercial, but there will be a municipal and multi-family residential component to the customer base. Services will include coatings, HVAC maintenance and installation, electric and plumbing.

Kratos Capital Principal, Josh Bammel, established the initial relationship with Bryant Electric, Inc. and successfully closed the deal.

"Our clients were looking for a partner to provide a liquidity event while also building future value for this growing business," said Bammel. "Ascension, given their platform build strategy, proved to be the best partner."

About Kratos Capital

Kratos Capital is a privately held, mergers and acquisitions advisory firm. Our principals have experience creating and managing different liquidity solutions, unique to each client. What makes us different is our strict personal attention to each client. Whether your desire is a merger, growth capital, acquisition, or recapitalization, our firm can make a market for you. We measure the success of our process by the results it produces. Routinely, ours produces several attractive initial offers, and most of our clients close a deal at or above the upper end of our initial valuation range. In 2018, we completed 100% of our deals in market. When we are given the honor to manage a client's exit process, we provide peace of mind from having done the right thing for your family, your company, your employees and your customers.

