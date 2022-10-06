Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Service to Join Foundation Partners Group

Acquisition will make Foundation Partners the largest funeral services provider in Wisconsin.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Partners Group, a leading provider of innovative deathcare solutions, today announced that Mark Krause, president of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Inc. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has agreed to sell his firm to the company and join Foundation Partners as vice president of industry relations and government affairs. The acquisition will position Foundation Partners as the largest provider of funeral services by number of families served in the state of Wisconsin.

Over the last 40 years, Krause, a recognized leader and educator in the funeral profession, has built an innovative portfolio of businesses in the Wisconsin market designed to provide services to families across a wide spectrum of needs from high-touch, traditional funeral service to simple direct cremation.

"Mark's history of expanding funeral service offerings to anticipate how, when and where families want to be served is a perfect match for our vision for the company and the industry," stated Kent Robertson, Foundation Partners Group president and CEO. "He has played a critical role in the conversation around cremation and the laws that impact the profession. We're looking forward to working with him to expand his advocacy on behalf of the entire deathcare industry."

Krause, a fourth-generation funeral director, has a long history of leadership in the profession. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the Foundation of Funeral Service and is on the Advisory Board of the Mortuary Program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. He is a past president of the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association (ICCFA) and the founder and past president of the Funeral Service and Cremation Alliance of Wisconsin.

"Joining Foundation Partners Group is a natural progression of our mission to serve families with proactive, exceptional deathcare services," said Krause, president of Krause Funeral Homes and Cremation Service. "We share the belief that to build the funeral home of future we must continuously evaluate new technologies and service delivery models to provide our families what they want and need. The entire Krause team is excited to be a part of Foundation Partners growth and we are looking forward to continuing to lead the profession forward."

About Foundation Partners Group: Orlando, Florida-based Foundation Partners Group is one of the industry's most innovative funeral solutions providers and the country's second-largest funeral home group based on the number of families served. Foundation Partners owns and operates a network of over 230 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states. Our deep understanding of technology and our ShareLife® customer experience-centered approach allows us to deliver truly innovative and compassionate care to the families we serve. Visit www.foundationpartners.com to learn more.

