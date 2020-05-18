Kraut Law Group and Law Offices of Brian Breiter to Seek Justice for Corey La Barrie's Family

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corey La Barrie, a 25-year-old social media star, was tragically killed on his 25th birthday in a car accident with his drunk friend driving, Daniel Silva. The La Barrie family is represented by Michael Kraut of the Kraut Law Group - case number LA092642 as a victim's rights advocate. Kraut Law Group and the Law Offices of Brian Breiter will work together to try the civil case to seek justice for the family of Corey La Barrie.

On Sunday, May 10th, 2020, Mr. La Barrie was in the passenger seat as 'Ink Masters' star, Daniel Silva, drove his 2020 McLaren 600LT at a high speed on a residential street. Silva lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree. According to officials, Silva attempted to flee, but was stopped by eyewitnesses. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, and both Silva and La Barrie were transported to a local hospital, where La Barrie was pronounced dead.

"The La Barrie family is in absolute shock, they're on their way to Los Angeles from Australia, to deal with the aftermath," said Michael Kraut, Managing Attorney and Lead Criminal Trial Attorney. "To lose a loved one is tragic in and of itself, but the devastating details of this case make it almost impossible for Corey's family to come to terms with," said Brian Breiter.

Corey La Barrie was part of a popular YouTube duo with Crawford Collins. The pair had more than 100,000 subscribers on their channel. La Barrie also worked as a solo social media entertainer, with more than 335,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, and 340,000 Instagram followers.

Mr. Kraut and Mr. Breiter urge anyone who has information about or witnessed the incident to contact Brian Breiter's office at (323) 954-9955 or [email protected]. All media inquiries should be directed to the Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP.

About The Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP:

The Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP is a boutique civil litigation firm located in California and Florida that specializes in taking catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims to trial. Mr. Breiter is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, a multi-year SuperLawyer recipient, and has successfully obtained multiple multi-million-dollar jury verdicts on behalf of his clients. Mr. Pardon is 2020 SuperLawyers Rising Star recipient, a member of the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 California, and has also obtained multiple multi-million-dollar jury verdicts on behalf of his clients.

About Kraut Law Group:

Michael Kraut is the Managing Attorney of Kraut Law Group. Mr. Kraut was a senior prosecutor with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for over fourteen years before opening the Kraut Law Group. Mr. Kraut has been a top rated defense attorney in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California and is sought out by executives and CEOs that find themselves under investigation of both Federal and state cases. The Kraut Law Group is well known for the aggressive representation of clients and handles some of the most serious cases throughout Southern California.

SOURCE Law Offices of Brian Breiter