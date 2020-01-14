KRAVE Rings In 2020 With New Plant-Based Jerky And Pork Rinds

As KRAVE's first departure from meat products, KRAVE Plant-Based Jerky is perfect for flexitarians and those looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets. KRAVE Plant-Based Jerky features a taste and texture similar to that of KRAVE Gourmet Meat Cuts but is made from peas and fava beans for an eating experience and nutritional profile superior to any vegan jerky currently on the market. With 8 grams of protein per serving, each bag of KRAVE Plant-Based Jerky is a good source of protein and comes in two uniquely savory flavors: Smoked Chipotle and Korean BBQ.

Similarly, the introduction of KRAVE Pork Rinds signals the brand's entry into a new snacking occasion and the opportunity to provide an elevated option for Keto dieters. With just the right amount of crunch from hormone-free, all-natural pork, KRAVE Pork Rinds – in two perfectly bold flavors: Chili Lime and Al Pastor Taco – give a better-for-you, culinary-inspired update to the beloved snack.

"With the growing number of snacking occasions and evolving nutritional expectations placed on those snacks consumers are dramatically altering the way we think about innovation. Nowhere are these changes more evident than the demand for plant-based products and the adoption of specialized diets like Paleo and Keto," said Jimmy McClain, KRAVE Brand Manager. "KRAVE Plant-Based Jerky and KRAVE Pork Rinds are a direct response to what our consumers have been asking for: more portable snacks tailored to their specific diets that provide clean fuel throughout their busy days."

KRAVE Pork Rinds and KRAVE Plant-Based Jerky will be available online at kravejerky.com, on Amazon and on the shelves of select natural and conventional grocers nationwide for an SRP of $3.49 and $5.99, respectively. For more information on KRAVE, visit www.kravejerky.com/.

About KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc.

Founded in 2009, KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc. is a leading producer of gourmet meat, poultry and now plant-based protein snacks. KRAVE represents a protein renaissance - from the brand's original Gourmet Cuts, to the new Plant-Based Jerky and Pork Rinds, each KRAVE snack is made using high-quality ingredients and a proprietary process that yields the superior texture KRAVE is known for. Ranging from sweet and tangy to savory and spicy, each culinary-inspired KRAVE flavor profile appeals to everyday meatlovers and to the discerning palates of today's food-savvy gourmands. KRAVE is now part of The Hershey Company after its acquisition in 2015. For more information on KRAVE, please visit www.kravejerky.com.

