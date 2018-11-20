Krazy Glue® Challenges The World's Strongest Man to a Competition of Strength

In addition to his notable acting career, Bjornsson holds the title of The World's Strongest Man, which he garnered after placing first in The World's Strongest Man competition in the Philippines in May 2018.

Today, Bjornsson and Krazy Glue teamed up to announce the first phase of the competition: deciding what items Bjornsson should lift. The catch? Each item will weigh at least 500 pounds and be suspended from a barbell using only Krazy Glue. Fans are invited to submit their own krazy suggestions for what Bjornsson should lift via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using #ManVsGlue. The krazier the idea, the better. From lifting a 70-gallon fish tank filled with electric eels, to a motorcycle, Bjornsson and Krazy Glue are ready for the feat.

"I never back down from a challenge and when I learned that a single drop of Krazy Glue was strong enough to hold up to 1,000 pounds, I knew I had to put the product's strength to the test for myself," said Hafthor Bjornsson. "I'm excited to see the creative submissions from fans, and look forward to putting the product's strength to the test."

"We're always looking to find fun and extreme ways to showcase just how krazy strong and krazy fast Krazy Glue really is," said Nick Hopf, Newell Brands. "This year, we decided what better way to prove the products strength than to put it up against that of The World's Strongest Man!"

Fans can tune in to the kraziness for themselves by following Krazy Glue on Instagram (@KrazyGlueExpert), Facebook (@KrazyGlue) or Twitter (@KrazyGlueExpert) and Bjornsson on Instagram (@ThorBjornsson), and Facebook or Twitter (@HafthorBjornsson). Fans interested in seeing the action live can RSVP to attend the NYC event here or tune in to a live stream of the competition on Krazy Glue's Facebook page on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 6:45PM.

About Krazy Glue:

Krazy Glue® is a super-strong, fast-drying adhesive solution that can hold up to 1,000 lbs. per square inch. Krazy Glue is an instant, strong solution for all needs around the house. With a wide assortment of instant adhesives for multiple applications and an all-purpose formula that bonds to a wide variety of surfaces, including ceramic, plastic, wood, porcelain, metal, leather, rubber, vinyl, and more, only Krazy Glue allows consumers to do anything krazy! Krazy Glue (www.krazyglue.com) is part of Newell Brand's global portfolio of brands.

About Newell Brands:

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

