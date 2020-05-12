Kӧrber Named A Leader In Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant For Warehouse Management Systems

Körber views its recognition as a testament to depth of offerings and vision to conquer supply chain complexity

HAMBURG, Germany, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, is placed as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) report. To Körber, the recognition exemplifies the possibilities of its diverse range of solutions and expertise to empower companies worldwide to turn today's supply chain pressures into a strategic differentiator.

"For Körber, our placement in the Leaders quadrant in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for WMS is a testament to what's possible by uniting 12 of the top global solution providers under a single brand," said Chad Collins, chief executive officer for Körber Supply Chain Software. "Building on an unmatched depth of technologies and experience - we're reaching more customers than ever before – no matter the challenge, the industry or where your company calls home."

More products, suppliers, distribution channels and ever-rising consumer expectations – combine this with global labor challenges and supply chain complexity has reached new heights. Technology can help, but without a sound strategy around implementation, integration, maintenance, training and costs, this often adds complexity. Körber overcomes all of this.

With Körber, companies have access to an array of end-to-end supply chains solutions, all from a single provider, to adapt operations to meet today's and tomorrow's demands. Along with this, Körber boasts a network of 2,300 professionals and nearly 100 strategic partners to build and maintain these solutions to keep supply chains around the world moving.

Körber's supply chain solutions span seven competencies:

Supply Chain Software: an all-encompassing software suite, from simulation to warehouse and transportation management, enabled with next-generation technologies (AI, robotics, machine learning, etc.) to maximize space, improve efficiencies, and increase productivity in and outside the warehouse – up to the last mile.

Automation Solutions: holistic, technology-agnostic solutions consisting of hardware, software and next-generation technologies, built for heightening demands, tighter delivery windows and omnichannel fulfillment.

Voice, Vision & Mobility: offerings to innovate warehouse operations to boost productivity, accuracy and safety with hands- and eyes-free technologies.

Robotics: a range of scalable solutions to improve floor operations, transportation and processing in the warehouse – be it articulated arms, layer palletizers or autonomous mobile robots (AMR).

Materials Handling Equipment: a full range of MHE - conveyors, sorters, pickers, cranes, and guided vehicles - to store and retrieve goods in the warehouse.

Software Consulting & Implementation: consultants with decades of experience and resources to transform operations with minimal disruption.

SAP Software Consulting & Implementation: extensive SAP logistics applications knowledge for complete and seamless supply chain integration.

The Körber warehouse management system (WMS) scales and can be customized to the unique needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), global enterprises and third-party logistics (3PL) within a variety of industries. The WMS provides the functionality, transparency and flexibility to revolutionize smaller manual operations or highly automated logistics centers. The result is faster reaction times, lower error quotas, optimal use of resources and shorter processing times.

The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. This includes Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Körber already has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.

Companies in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems are evaluated on their completeness of vision and ability to execute to it. Access a copy of the full report here

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, 6 May 2020. *Körber was formerly listed as HighJump because Körber acquired the company in August 2017.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Körber – Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Heather Smith

6052030605

[email protected]

SOURCE Körber

