KRBP DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic") (NASDAQ: KRBP). The action charges Kiromic with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Kiromic's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Kiromic investors have suffered significant losses.

KIROMIC'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

In late June 2021, Kiromic conducted an initial public offering (IPO) which closed on July 2, 2021. At the time of the IPO, Kiromic presented itself as a target discovery and gene-editing company which utilized artificial intelligence to create immunotherapy products. Although Kiromic had no immunotherapy products on the market at the time, it had applications to begin human clinical trials for two new drug candidates, known as Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, pending with the FDA. The company's public filings in connection with the IPO stated that Kiromic could commence clinical trials within thirty days of those IND applications unless the FDA imposed a clinical hold.

Kiromic, however, had received communications from the FDA on June 16 and 17, 2021, prior to the IPO, informing the company that the FDA was placing the IND applications for its two candidate products on clinical hold. The IPO documents failed to disclose this information, instead representing that clinical testing was expected to proceed in the third quarter of 2021. Clinical testing did not proceed in the third quarter of 2021, nor was it likely given the FDA's imposition of a clinical hold.

On July 16, 2021, two weeks after the closing of Kiromic's IPO, Kiromic issued a press release revealing that it had received "comments" from the FDA regarding its IND product, "ALEXIS." Additionally, on August 13, 2021, Kiromic issued another press release wherein Kiromic made passing reference to "clinical hold issues" by the FDA regarding Kiromic's IND products, but did not otherwise expand on what those issues were. Since the true details of Kiromic's misrepresentations and omissions entered the market, the price and value of Kiromic's stock has declined significantly.

