Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer of NBCUniversal, Named Chair of IAB Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced that it has elected Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer of NBCUniversal, as Chair of the trade organization's Board of Directors. Bhatia previously served as the IAB Board's Vice Chair and has been on the board since February 2019. Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle at Dotdash Meredith, has been on the board since February 2020 and has been elected to serve as Vice Chair.

"As an active member of IAB's board, Krishan has brought a unique perspective to the table. Understanding the role of content, data, and technology in an increasingly digital world is something that Krishan has been pioneering at NBCU and undoubtedly gives us a glimpse of where the industry is heading," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB.

"The industry is at a pivotal moment in time with privacy, identity, and addressability impacting all constituents within the digital ad ecosystem, and IAB is leading the industry forward to hold each other accountable and ensure we evolve to meet the needs of the consumers we serve," said Bhatia. "I look forward to collaborating alongside the rest of the Board of Directors, David Cohen, and all of the members to be a part of this transformation to ensure that we create a thriving and unified marketplace for the industry."

Cohen continued, "Krishan and Alysia are extremely well-respected and talented executives who will help escalate the necessary changes the industry needs across the media and marketing landscape. Both executives have demonstrated their eagerness through the teams they have led and we look forward to bringing their new ideas to IAB's membership."

New members of the IAB Board of Directors elected for a three-year term include:

Daryl Lee , Global Chief Executive Officer, IPG Mediabrands

, Global Chief Executive Officer, IPG Mediabrands Helen Lin , Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Media

, Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Media Kirk McDonald , Chief Executive Officer, GroupM North America

, Chief Executive Officer, GroupM North America Doug Rozen , Chief Executive Officer Americas, dentsu Media

, Chief Executive Officer Americas, dentsu Media Rob Wilk , Vice President, Microsoft Advertising

The current Board members that have been re-elected for a new three-year term include:

Krishan Bhatia , President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal

, President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal Christine Cook , Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships , Warner Media

, Senior Vice President, , Warner Media Gina Garrubbo , President & Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media

, President & Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media Jeremy Hlavacek , Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Advertising

, Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Advertising Alan Moss , Vice President, Global Advertising, Amazon Advertising

, Vice President, Global Advertising, Amazon Advertising Nicolle Pangis , Chief Executive Officer, Ampersand

, Chief Executive Officer, Ampersand Shenan Reed , Senior Vice President, Head of Media, L'Oréal

, Senior Vice President, Head of Media, L'Oréal Nada Stirratt , Vice President North America, Meta

, Vice President North America, Meta John Trimble , Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, SiriusXM

, Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, SiriusXM Lisa Valentino , Executive Vice President, Client Solutions & Addressable Enablement, The Walt Disney Company

, Executive Vice President, Client Solutions & Addressable Enablement, The Walt Disney Company Julie Van Ullen , Managing Director, U.S., Rakuten Advertising

, Managing Director, U.S., Rakuten Advertising Joe Zawadzki , Founder, MediaMath & General Partner, Aperiam Ventures

The remaining IAB Board of Directors is comprised of the following:

Renie Anderson , Chief Revenue Officer & Executive Vice President, Partnerships, NFL

, Chief Revenue Officer & Executive Vice President, Partnerships, NFL Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith

, Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith Debi Chirichella , President, Hearst Magazines

, President, Hearst Magazines David Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, IAB

, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Eric Danetz , Head of Revenue, Reuters

, Head of Revenue, Reuters Jerry Dischler , Vice President & General Manager Ads, Google

, Vice President & General Manager Ads, Google Konrad Feldman , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Quantcast

, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Quantcast Tom Fochetta , Senior Vice President, Samsung Ads

, Senior Vice President, Samsung Ads Rajeev Goel , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, PubMatic

, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, PubMatic John Halley , Executive Vice President, Head of Advanced Marketing Solutions and Chief Operating Officer, Ad Sales, ViacomCBS

, Executive Vice President, Head of Advanced Marketing Solutions and Chief Operating Officer, Ad Sales, ViacomCBS Scott Howe , Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp

, Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp Jia Hyun , Vice President, Head of Strategic Accounts, LinkedIn

, Vice President, Head of Strategic Accounts, LinkedIn Julie Jacobs , General Counsel, Yahoo

, General Counsel, Yahoo Norm Johnston , Global Head of Advertising Strategy, News Corp

, Global Head of Advertising Strategy, News Corp Craig Kostelic , Chief Business Officer, Global Advanced Solutions, Condé Nast

, Chief Business Officer, Global Advanced Solutions, Condé Nast Jean Phillippe Maheu , Vice President, Client Solutions, U.S., Twitter

, Vice President, Client Solutions, U.S., Twitter Rob Master , Vice President, Media and Marketing, Unilever

, Vice President, Media and Marketing, Unilever Peter Naylor , Vice President Sales, Americas, Snap, Inc.

, Vice President Sales, Americas, Snap, Inc. Joy Robins , Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post

, Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post David Spector , Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer, ThirdLove

, Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer, ThirdLove Deborah Wahl , Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors

Ex-officio members include:

Miranda Dimopoulos , Regional Chief Executive Officer, IAB SEA & India

, Regional Chief Executive Officer, & Townsend Feehan, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Europe

Stu Ingis , Chairman, Venable LLP (Secretary)

, Chairman, (Secretary) Rich LeFurgy , General Partner, Archer Advisors

, General Partner, Archer Advisors David Moore , Chief Executive Officer, BIGtoken

, Chief Executive Officer, BIGtoken Randall Rothenberg , Executive Chair, IAB

, Executive Chair, IAB John Toohey , SVP, Finance, Cumulus (Treasurer)

IAB Executive Committee includes:

Krishan Bhatia , President & Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal (IAB Board Chair)

, President & Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal (IAB Board Chair) Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith (IAB Board Vice Chair)

, Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith (IAB Board Vice Chair) David Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, IAB (IAB Board President)

, Chief Executive Officer, IAB (IAB Board President) Gina Garrubbo , President & Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media

, President & Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media Jean Phillippe Maheu , Vice President, Client Solutions, U.S., Twitter

, Vice President, Client Solutions, U.S., Twitter Peter Naylor , Vice President Sales, Americas, Snap Inc.

The new board slate was released at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) . For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors .

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

