Krishen Iyer and MAIS Consulting Come on Board to the Nashvox Team

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashvox experiential recording studio expanded its leadership team on April 2, 2021, to include Krishen Iyer as minority owner and advisor. Iyer brings years of experience as a serial entrepreneur and business consultant to Nashvox. He and the existing Nashvox team will steer the studio through COVID precautions and plans for future growth.

The Nashville establishment was founded by Teresa Smith and specifically caters to groups and parties, allowing more people to experience the thrill of recording music that has historically only been available to professionals. The recording location on 4th Avenue offers a music catalog of more than 19,000 songs from top artists like Luke Bryan and Lenny Kravitz and allows visitors to record original music. Each session is accompanied by a qualified sound engineer to guide the process.

Iyer feels confident in the studio's vision of making recording more accessible to the masses: "Whether you're part of a bridal party or a kid's birthday party, you're welcome. We want everyone of all ages to feel what it's like to record a track in an authentic Nashville studio."

About Nashvox

Nashvox is an experimental recording studio in Nashville, Tennessee, that gives locals and tourists alike the space to record their favorite songs with a professional sound engineer. Visitors receive their mixed track the same day and walk away with the behind-the-scenes experience of industry experts.

