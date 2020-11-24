Krisp Recognized as TIME'S Best Inventions of 2020

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krisp has been recognized as one of TIME's best inventions of 2020 in the AI category for its breakthrough noise cancellation application. Krisp AI-powered noise cancelling app is the first of its kind brought to the market by Krisp Technologies, Inc. that mutes background noise during calls on Zoom, MS Teams and hundreds of other communication applications. Founded in 2017, Krisp's mission is to empower everyone to communicate with clarity and confidence.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best inventions of 2020 by TIME," said Davit Baghdasaryan, the CEO and Co-founder at Krisp Technologies, Inc. "At Krisp, we are focused on delivering products that allow professionals to comfortably work from anywhere, whether at home or in the office."

Krisp mutes background noise in both directions of the call, enabling collaboration calls, online meetings and customer engagements to proceed professionally without the distraction of background noise. Krisp provides its users with industry best noise immunity and voice quality, while securing our customer privacy while using Krisp.

Krisp AI-powered noise cancellation has been deployed by thousands of companies and with Discord, Krisp is being used by more than 100 million users.

TIME's list of Best Inventions happens every year and is aimed at showcasing inventions that make the world better, smarter and more fun. In the past, TIME has featured a variety of inventions from around the world, ranging from the floating lightbulb to a desktop DNA lab.

For the 2020's list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world through an online application process. It then evaluated them on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. As a result, the final 2020 list includes everything from a smarter beehive to a greener tube of toothpaste to the technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine.

About Krisp

Krisp develops voice and audio technologies and applications to empower everyone to communicate with clarity and confidence. AI-powered Krisp™ is deployed across more than 100 million users and is the first and only noise cancellation application available that operates on laptops, desktops and mobile phones. Krisp works seamlessly across all network communications, conferencing apps, headphones and microphones. Krisp provides background noise muting for both outbound and inbound conversations in challenging conditions – home, call centers, shared workspaces, coffee shops and others to provide a consistent, high-quality user experience across all devices and environments.

