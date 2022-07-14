Krispy Kreme UK appoints Jamie Dunning to lead UK & Ireland business and thanks Richard Cheshire for two-decades of service

During his time leading Mars Retail Group, Dunning oversaw a transformation in the fortunes of the business and its associated brands, coming in at turnaround phase, and taking it to a phase of transformative accelerated growth.

The appointment comes at an exciting stage of Krispy Kreme's journey in the UK and Ireland as the Company looks to maintain the strong growth it has seen in the past five years. Dunning will be responsible for building on the successful legacy that Cheshire leaves behind.

Josh Charlesworth, Global President & Chief Operating Officer, Krispy Kreme, commented: "We are delighted to have been able to appoint Jamie to head up Krispy Kreme in the UK & Ireland. The work that his predecessor, Richard Cheshire, did to build the brand's presence and reputation in the region was nothing short of extraordinary, and we wish to thank him for his two decades of service. In Jamie we have a worthy new UK head, and I am excited to see the fresh perspective and wealth of knowledge that he will provide us with as we enter this thrilling new phase of our presence in one of our most valued markets."

Jamie Dunning, President & Managing Director, UK & Ireland, said: "I could not be more pleased to be joining the team at Krispy Kreme. I love everything about the company, from its strongly held values and its ambitious plans for the UK, to its delicious products! I will focus on continuing Krispy Kreme's signature Hub and Spoke model through expansions into online delivery, drive-throughs and bricks and mortar stores, but also cementing the relationship the company has with consumers as one of the countries' most-loved sweet treat brands that sparks joy and enhances shared moments".

Having entered the UK market in 2003, Krispy Kreme now operates 133 shops in the UK and Ireland and has a presence in over 1,500 other points of access thanks to partnerships with the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons.

This year is the 85th anniversary of Krispy Kreme's establishment globally, and the Company has plans to mark this milestone by continuing to provide people throughout the world with moments of joy and by targeting rapid growth in the UK and Ireland. Its UK arm recently re-introduced the Hotlight Hour initiative, the hour when customers are allowed to claim a freshly baked doughnut in-store, which had been paused due to Coronavirus. Meanwhile in Ireland, the doughnut maker opened its latest store at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre earlier this month – an addition to the existing Blanchardstown, Swords Pavilion, Dundrum Town Centre.

Richard Cheshire, former CEO, Krispy Kreme UK & Ireland, said: "Leading Krispy Kreme UK & Ireland over the last 20 years has been an absolute privilege that has provided so many magical memories for everyone involved. This year was, for many reasons, for me the right time to handover. I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has played their incredible part over the last 20 years. I hope that you are as proud of your contributions as I am of you. I welcome Jamie as the new President & Managing Director, he is clearly a special talent and wish him and his leadership team all the very best for the future. It is exciting now to be a fan, and I look forward to the next chapter under Jamie's leadership."

Dunning will begin work in his new role on 25th July, and, after taking some time off, Cheshire is expected to set up his own business.

For more information on Krispy Kreme in the UK, visit www.krispykreme.co.uk, and in Ireland, go to www.krispykreme.ie.

About Krispy Kreme UK & Ireland

Krispy Kreme UK currently operates over 125 shops and has a presence in over 1,332 points of access.

It entered the UK market in October 2003 in London and has since opened Hotlight shops in Edinburgh Hermiston Gait and St. James Quarter, Bluewater (temporarily closed for refurbishment), Braehead, Enfield, London Stratford, Leeds, Manchester, Peterborough, and Shannon Corner.

Krispy Kreme Ireland can be found at: www.krispykreme.ie

Purchase your doughnuts online through nationwide delivery: https://www.krispykreme.co.uk/krispy-kreme-delivered

